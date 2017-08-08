News By Tag
Geelong software companies join forces to take on global market
Geelong software companies Skills Base and Educrowd have joined forces in a move that could help further cement the region's progress towards becoming a major Information Technology hub.
Skills Base was established by Steven George in 2012 and provides web software and a methodology for organisations to track and measure the skills of employees.
"Skills Base has been providing its subscription service to companies globally for the past 5 years. This partnership will help further expand the product's uptake and usage.", Mr George said.
"The Skills Base tool and methodology have been refined over the past years with some of the world's largest companies. It's now ready to have that growth accelerated within the mass market, and Educrowd have the vision and capability to help make that possible."
Nick Stanley, a successful startup entrepreneur and CEO of Educrowd is optimistic about the prospects of the partnership for Geelong.
"This partnership has already facilitated the creation of jobs in Geelong in the key technology sector, which is helping further establish the region as an IT hub. We have already employed two people and added a further two contractors to work on this partnership"
"We have some of the best talent in the world here, and this is a chance to showcase that globally. We selected Skills Base because it's 'best of breed' in its market and has the potential to benefit a lot of organisations"
