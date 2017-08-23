News By Tag
Nationwide Boiler Becomes Exclusive Representative of B&W MEGTEC Products
B&W MEGTEC is a leading global supplier of environmental control technologies and engineered products, customized for each individual process need. Emissions control equipment supplied by MEGTEC is used for the removal or recovery of VOC, SOx, NOx, particulate, and/or mercury from flue gas on new or existing processes. The company is based in De Pere, WI and has sales personnel located throughout the world.
Nationwide Boiler Inc. leads the nation with the most successful 2½ ppm NOx retrofit/installations for packaged boilers with the exclusive CataStakTM SCR system. The company offers trailer-mounted rental boilers, mobile boiler rooms, skid-mounted watertube and firetube boilers, EconoStak economizers and related equipment for rental, short-term, seasonal, emergency use, or for sale, and turnkey steam plant projects. Their newest product, the DataStak™, monitors and records emissions and efficiency information for package boilers, and is easily retrofitted for any brand boiler. For more information, visit https://www.nationwideboiler.com.
