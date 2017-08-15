Announcing The Release Of Grandpa Steve's Kids A WHOLE NEW CONCEPT in building positive self-esteem in children through

ORIGINAL music, information, and resources Grandpa Steve's Kids TUCSON, Ariz. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, more than ever, children need to hear positive messages, on a daily basis, to help them grow into happy, successful adults. Grandpa Steve's Kids offers a whole new concept of combining music, ideas, and tools designed to support moms, dads, and others in nurturing their child's self-esteem. Grandpa Steve's new music will attract children and adults to the ideas of feeling good about themselves, being happy, taking care of others, and taking care of themselves.



Within the first three years of life, about 90% of a child's brain is wired up for functionality. According to a study by University of Washington researchers, a child's self-esteem will already be established by five years of age. There is also a correlation between music and infant/child brain development. From the Kids Health Organization, "Kids who grow up hearing music, singing songs, and moving to the beat are exposed to a wide variety of tastes, smells, textures, colors, and sounds." Thus, music is a powerful tool that can help in the development of an infant and child's brain.



Grandpa Steve is a father, grandfather, and a lifetime educator. He understands that a child with a good self-esteem will grow into an adult that is positive and focuses on growth and improvement.



Grandpa Steve's Kids music can be utilized as a fundraising tool. We are currently coordinating with a local non-profit organization to share proceeds that contribute to valuable children and family programs.



