Announcing The Release Of Grandpa Steve's Kids
A WHOLE NEW CONCEPT in building positive self-esteem in children through
ORIGINAL music, information, and resources
Within the first three years of life, about 90% of a child's brain is wired up for functionality. According to a study by University of Washington researchers, a child's self-esteem will already be established by five years of age. There is also a correlation between music and infant/child brain development. From the Kids Health Organization, "Kids who grow up hearing music, singing songs, and moving to the beat are exposed to a wide variety of tastes, smells, textures, colors, and sounds." Thus, music is a powerful tool that can help in the development of an infant and child's brain.
Grandpa Steve is a father, grandfather, and a lifetime educator. He understands that a child with a good self-esteem will grow into an adult that is positive and focuses on growth and improvement.
Grandpa Steve's Kids music can be utilized as a fundraising tool. We are currently coordinating with a local non-profit organization to share proceeds that contribute to valuable children and family programs.
Visit our website at https://grandpasteveskids.com/
