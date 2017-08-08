News By Tag
McCarthy Building Companies promotes Kristine Newman to Vice President of Finance
In this role, Newman oversees the financial and operational results for a geographic area with revenue of more than $630 million annually, which includes Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, Colorado and Utah. Newman is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and holds the Certified Construction Industry Financial Professional designation.
Newman joined McCarthy 12 years ago and previously served as controller for McCarthy's Southwest region. She began her career with Arthur Andersen LLP, working on audit and consulting engagements in the firm's Chicago and Phoenix offices, prior to joining McCarthy.
"Kris is a key part of our leadership team at McCarthy," said Justin Kelton, president of McCarthy Building Companies' Southwest region. "In addition to ensuring our financial position is strong, she's an active member of our McCarthy Heart Hats philanthropic arm and donates her time and talents to nonprofits locally, including UMOM."
Newman earned her bachelor's degree in accounting from Purdue University. She is a past president and current member of the Valley of the Sun Chapter of the Construction Financial Management Association and she serves as the vice president of the board of directors for UMOM New Day Centers in Phoenix.
About McCarthy
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. (http://www.mccarthy.com/
