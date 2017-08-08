 
Industry News





McCarthy Building Companies promotes Kristine Newman to Vice President of Finance

 
 
PHOENIX - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- McCarthy Building Companies Inc. recently promoted Kristine Newman to vice president of finance for the Southwest region.

In this role, Newman oversees the financial and operational results for a geographic area with revenue of more than $630 million annually, which includes Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, Colorado and Utah. Newman is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and holds the Certified Construction Industry Financial Professional designation.

Newman joined McCarthy 12 years ago and previously served as controller for McCarthy's Southwest region. She began her career with Arthur Andersen LLP, working on audit and consulting engagements in the firm's Chicago and Phoenix offices, prior to joining McCarthy.

"Kris is a key part of our leadership team at McCarthy," said Justin Kelton, president of McCarthy Building Companies' Southwest region. "In addition to ensuring our financial position is strong, she's an active member of our McCarthy Heart Hats philanthropic arm and donates her time and talents to nonprofits locally, including UMOM."

Newman earned her bachelor's degree in accounting from Purdue University. She is a past president and current member of the Valley of the Sun Chapter of the Construction Financial Management Association and she serves as the vice president of the board of directors for UMOM New Day Centers in Phoenix.

About McCarthy

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. (http://www.mccarthy.com/) is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. With an unrelenting focus on safety and a comprehensive quality program that span all phases of every project, McCarthy utilizes industry-leading design phase and construction techniques combined with value-add technology to maximize outcomes. Repeatedly honored as a Best Place to Work and Healthiest Employer, McCarthy is ranked the 15th largest domestic general contractor (Engineering News-Record, May 2017). With approximately 1,800 salaried employees and offices in St. Louis, Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Portage, Ind.; Kansas City, Kan.; Omaha, Neb.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Dallas, Houston; Albuquerque; and San Diego, Newport Beach, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned (http://www.mccarthy.com/about/employee-ownership). More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/mccarthybuilding), Twitter (https://twitter.com/McCarthyBuild), LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/119184?trk=tyah), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mccarthybuild/) and Google+ (http://www.google.com/+MccarthyBuilding).
