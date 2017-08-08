 
How Chief Protective Services Inc. Provides the Best Security Guard Services In the Industry

 
 
CORONA, Calif. - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- 1. Quality Control Department

Chief Protective Services Inc. has a Quality Control Department unique to the industry. Once Chief Protective Services is selected for the job, communication doesn't end there, it is just beginning. Our account managers and management team open communication channels to maintain client satisfaction. management team conducts regular check on guards to see if they are complying with post orders and satisfying client expectations. The Chief Team also employees a "secret shopper" program to ensure top quality services. Chief is committed to exceeding expectations.

2. Real-time Reporting Software

Chief Protective Services equips security guards with real-time reporting software, allowing property managers to keep an eye on any safety issues as they happen. With real time reporting software, security officers can notify property management about any issues or incidents related to maintenance or specific vendors. At a property managers request, security officers can also trigger notifications to a maintenance team about issues on the property. With real-time reporting, you will be made aware of any issues on your property as they happen.

3.  24-hour Dispatch and Vehicle Patrol Service

Chief Protective Services has a 24-hour dispatch team and Vehicle Patrol Service available to respond to any incidents on your location. Residents can call in to our 24-hour dispatch who can then notify the guard on the property about the issue. Once the security guard is updated about the issue; he can follow up and log his update to keep you informed of any issues.

4. Variety of Security Services

A Chief Protective Services Inc. has nearly two decades of experience assisting some of the largest companies in the world with risk assessment, safety planning, security services and concierge needs. Each of our programs are designed to complement each customers brand, style, and image. Allow our decades of experience, current technology, and team of dedicated professionals the opportunity to provide you with the quality of services you deserve.

5. Our Satisfied Clients

Find out why companies like Monster Energy Company call Chief "the best security company we have ever worked with". Or why the Palm Springs Convention Center states "Chief Protective Services is an intricate part of our operation".

    At Chief Protective Services Inc. we provide locations all over Los Angeles, Orange County, the Inland Empire and Palm Springs area with a variety of security guard services. Chief Protective Services offers armed and unarmed security guards, personal protection, plainclothes officers, internal/undercover investigations, body guards, lobby security officers, concierge services, and event security. Allow Chief Protective Services Inc. to exceed your expectations and deliver the quality of service you expect, call 888-332-4648 or visit our website at http://www.chiefprotectiveservices.com.
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Phone:8883324648
