Southern California Landscape Company Helps Save Water

The water conservation movement in southern California is being lead by companies like Coastal Greenscapes, who install water smart ground coverings and landscaping like artificial turf.

-- Coastal Greenscapes is a water smart landscape company located in southern California's Orange County area. Their specialty is the design and installation of landscaping elements that will assist home owners to conserve water while also providing maintenance free usable spaces. The company has grown in popularity since the imposition of watering restrictions on Anaheim home owners that prohibit them from watering their lawns outside of certain hours and for more than a few minutes at a time. Most home owners have realized that this schedule does not provide enough water to the plants to keep them from drying out, and as a result are seeing their landscaping die.Coastal Greenscapes is assisting these homeowners through their services of removing existing sod and replacing it with artificial turf or crushed rock. The installation of ground coverings that are not necessary to water have become quite popular, as the conservation efforts expand. In addition to this reasoning, the existing programs of rebates and incentives for the installation of water smart landscaping is driving the movement. While many citizens simply want to cut down on water waste, others want to save money.Improving property values in Anaheim and neighboring areas has never had a better time than now to take advantage of the programs that are being offered. Contact Coastal Greenscapes at http://scturf.com today for more information.