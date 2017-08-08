News By Tag
Southern California Landscape Company Helps Save Water
The water conservation movement in southern California is being lead by companies like Coastal Greenscapes, who install water smart ground coverings and landscaping like artificial turf.
Coastal Greenscapes is assisting these homeowners through their services of removing existing sod and replacing it with artificial turf or crushed rock. The installation of ground coverings that are not necessary to water have become quite popular, as the conservation efforts expand. In addition to this reasoning, the existing programs of rebates and incentives for the installation of water smart landscaping is driving the movement. While many citizens simply want to cut down on water waste, others want to save money.
Improving property values in Anaheim and neighboring areas has never had a better time than now to take advantage of the programs that are being offered. Contact Coastal Greenscapes at http://scturf.com today for more information.
