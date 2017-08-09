Klorane Brings Best Of Natural Hair And Face Care To Beauty Brands

 

Leading French beauty brand begins rollout to top expert-curated beauty retailer
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- World-renowned since 1966 for its leadership in plant-based, sustainably-sourced care, Klorane announces its rollout this month to all Beauty Brands locations. Recognized as a one-stop beauty destination with its fusion of retail, salon and spa services, Beauty Brands offers over 200 premium brands (marquee brands and indie labels) in hair care, cosmetics, skincare and fragrance. As part of its unique retail experience, Beauty Brands showcases expert-curated products, hosts beauty tutorials and provides one-on-one consultations and premium salon services including express facials and hair design.

Klorane's entry into the 62 Beauty Brands stores, with a concentration in the Mid-West and South, begins mid-August. Beauty Brands will carry a deep assortment of Klorane hair care products and the brand's iconic Cornflower range of soothing makeup removal and eye-area care products. Klorane devotees and new fans will find a wide range of options on Beauty Brands shelves, from the award-winning Klorane Dry Shampoos to the brand's selection of biodegradable products to the top-selling Chamomile range for enhancing blond highlights, as well as cult-favorite Smoothing and Relaxing Patches with Soothing Cornflower.

"The superior personalized expertise that Beauty Brands offers in combination with strong expertise in hair care makes them the perfect partner for Klorane," says Jacqueline Flam, Vice President, Retail and Salon. "Known as the 'luxury beauty experience that you can enjoy every day,' Beauty Brands is the ideal environment for Klorane's positioning as a premium but accessible brand backed by the most rigorous standards of patented research and development." Klorane's expanding distribution in the USA also includes Ulta® Beauty, select Sephora stores, Bluemercury, Anthropologie, Net-A-Porter.com and, most recently, Revolve.com.

ABOUT KLORANE:
For more than 50 years, Klorane has excelled in combining the best of nature with the best of science. Only the purest plant extracts selected to target specific hair and skin needs go into formulas created with Klorane's proven pharmaceutical know-how to develop a broad collection of efficacious hair and skin care products suitable for the entire family. Clinically proven to deliver high performance, the line is 100% vegan, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS)-free and utilizes the lowest number of ingredients for the highest efficacy and safety. With a long heritage dedicated to exploring the plant universe to discover the most effective plants for each particular beauty concern, Klorane uses only plants grown by their own farmers. As a result, Klorane can ensure that sustainable farming techniques are practiced, and that each plant offers 100% traceability. This philosophy maintains unparalleled quality standards to guarantee the highest levels of purity, safety and proven performance in all Klorane products.

For more information about Klorane, please visit kloraneusa.com.

