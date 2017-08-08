 
United® Real Estate Announces Additional Managing Broker to Continue Accelerated Growth Plans

 
 
United Real Estate | Richmond
United Real Estate | Richmond
 
DALLAS - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- United® Real Estate, a fast-growing real estate and franchise organization, announces the promotion of Elizabeth Weis to managing broker and director of agent development to its central Virginia office, United Real Estate | Richmond. In a little over two years United Real Estate has grown rapidly in agent count and market share in the Richmond, Virginia, real estate market. United's model provides real estate agents with the latest training, marketing, technology, access to a national referral network and allows the agent to increase their income by keeping 100-percent commission.

Serving the Virginia real estate market for the past 15 years, Weis has continued to stand out amongst her peers. She has shown a passion and dedication to helping her fellow agents become successful in their real estate career and always is open to sharing best practices. Weis' expertise, skills and knowledge of both the Richmond area and the United model will allow her to continue to help agents grow their business as well as recruit new agents in the area.

"I am thrilled to become more involved in developing the talented agents here at United Real Estate | Richmond," said Elizabeth Weis. "The group of agents at our office possess an amazing amount of potential and I can't wait to work with each of them and personally help them reach their goals with United. As managing broker and director of agent development I plan to use my passion of helping agents to realize the freedom they can achieve and money they can earn through the United model."

"Elizabeth has proven through her commitment and dedication to our organization that she is completely prepared to excel in her new position," said John Finn, managing broker of United Real Estate | Richmond. "Elizabeth is motivated by helping others succeed and her position as managing broker will help our office continue to grow and excel. Her energy, drive and passion will expand the United name and model to local agents."

Agents interested in learning about career opportunities can contact United Real Estate | Richmond at 804-359-9200 Ext 224, or visit JoinUnitedRichmond.com.

To learn more about United Real Estate's franchise opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 888-960-0606.

A Closer Look at United Real Estate

United Real Estate (http://unitedrealestate.com/) – a division of the United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to the challenges facing agents in the residential real estate brokerage industry. Providing the latest training, marketing and technology tools to both agents and brokers under a 100-percent commission strategy, United Real Estate makes it more profitable for an agent to sell real estate and for real estate brokers to leverage a complete system to better grow a successful, thriving real estate brokerage. Named as a "frontrunner" in the real estate industry in 2013, "part of the next generation of real estate brokers" in 2014, as well as being listed in the "Power 200 Most Influential" in 2015, 2016 and 2017 by the Stefan Swanepoel Power 200 TRENDS Report, United Real Estate has more than 70 offices and over 2,900 agents. Through a worldwide franchise solution, United continues to rapidly expand and was named to the Inc 5000 fastest growing private companies in 2015 and 2016. Driven by an unwavering commitment to giving back, a pillar of United's core values and guiding principles, United Real Estate is proud to support and partner with Autism Speaks®, the world's leading autism science and advocacy organization, as United's charity of choice.
