United® Real Estate Announces Additional Managing Broker to Continue Accelerated Growth Plans
Serving the Virginia real estate market for the past 15 years, Weis has continued to stand out amongst her peers. She has shown a passion and dedication to helping her fellow agents become successful in their real estate career and always is open to sharing best practices. Weis' expertise, skills and knowledge of both the Richmond area and the United model will allow her to continue to help agents grow their business as well as recruit new agents in the area.
"I am thrilled to become more involved in developing the talented agents here at United Real Estate | Richmond," said Elizabeth Weis. "The group of agents at our office possess an amazing amount of potential and I can't wait to work with each of them and personally help them reach their goals with United. As managing broker and director of agent development I plan to use my passion of helping agents to realize the freedom they can achieve and money they can earn through the United model."
"Elizabeth has proven through her commitment and dedication to our organization that she is completely prepared to excel in her new position," said John Finn, managing broker of United Real Estate | Richmond. "Elizabeth is motivated by helping others succeed and her position as managing broker will help our office continue to grow and excel. Her energy, drive and passion will expand the United name and model to local agents."
Agents interested in learning about career opportunities can contact United Real Estate | Richmond at 804-359-9200 Ext 224, or visit JoinUnitedRichmond.com.
To learn more about United Real Estate's franchise opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 888-960-0606.
A Closer Look at United Real Estate
United Real Estate (http://unitedrealestate.com/
