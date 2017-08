Chanhassen Weight Loss Expert Opens Registration For The 9-11 Transformation Challenge

Justin Yule, owner of The Transformation Club in Chanhassen, announces their latest 6-week 20-pound Challenge to raise money for the Chanhassen Firefighters Relief Association.

9-11 Transformation Challenge

Contact

Justin Yule

***@thetransformationclub.fitness



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12658411/1 Justin Yule

End

-- Justin Yule, weight loss expert, and co-author of The Transformation Book is running a very special version of their now-famous 6-week 20-pound Challenge.says Justin Yule.The 9-11 Challenge is a spin-off of The Transformation Club's extremely popular 6-week 20-pound Challenge where they coach people in mindset, nutrition, exercise, and lifestyle to lose 20 pounds in 6 weeks and then keep it off. They even provide an opportunity for participants to do this for FREE!says Yule.Justin will be hosting information sessions at The Transformation Club over the next few weeks. To learn more, visit www.911TransformationChallenge.net Justin Yule is the founder, president, and chief transformation officer of The Transformation Club, and the co-author of the best-selling book, The Transformation Book.He also serves fitness professionals worldwide as a business coach and subject-matter expert. He has a bachelor of science degree in physical education with a concentration in adult fitness.Justin holds multiple specialty certifications and has helped clients achieve their health and fitness goals since 1997.To contact Justin Yule for comments, speaking engagements, and/or additional information email justin@thetransformationclub.fitness.Launched by Chanhassen weight loss & fitness experts Justin & Janell Yule, The Transformation Club is a co-ed personal training facility, which specializes in the areas of weight loss, metabolic training, and functional fitness. Learn more about The Transformation Club and the 9-11 Transformation Challenge at www.911TransformationChallenge.net