Chanhassen Weight Loss Expert Opens Registration For The 9-11 Transformation Challenge
Justin Yule, owner of The Transformation Club in Chanhassen, announces their latest 6-week 20-pound Challenge to raise money for the Chanhassen Firefighters Relief Association.
"When I realized that the start of our next scheduled 6-week Challenge is Monday, September 11th I knew it was an opportunity to do something special with the platform we've built at The Transformation Club," says Justin Yule. "So, for this special challenge, for every pound participants lose The Transformation Club is going to donate money in their honor to the Chanhassen Firefighters Relief Association!
The 9-11 Challenge is a spin-off of The Transformation Club's extremely popular 6-week 20-pound Challenge where they coach people in mindset, nutrition, exercise, and lifestyle to lose 20 pounds in 6 weeks and then keep it off. They even provide an opportunity for participants to do this for FREE!
"I am truly honored and grateful to have this opportunity to support our local heroes with The 9-11 Transformation Challenge," says Yule.
Justin will be hosting information sessions at The Transformation Club over the next few weeks. To learn more, visit www.911TransformationChallenge.net
About Justin Yule:
Justin Yule is the founder, president, and chief transformation officer of The Transformation Club, and the co-author of the best-selling book, The Transformation Book.
He also serves fitness professionals worldwide as a business coach and subject-matter expert. He has a bachelor of science degree in physical education with a concentration in adult fitness.
Justin holds multiple specialty certifications and has helped clients achieve their health and fitness goals since 1997.
To contact Justin Yule for comments, speaking engagements, and/or additional information email justin@thetransformationclub.fitness.
About The Transformation Club:
Launched by Chanhassen weight loss & fitness experts Justin & Janell Yule, The Transformation Club is a co-ed personal training facility, which specializes in the areas of weight loss, metabolic training, and functional fitness. Learn more about The Transformation Club and the 9-11 Transformation Challenge at www.911TransformationChallenge.net
