The Next Thing in Nut Butters is Here!

Betsy's Best® Named NEXTY Award Finalist at Natural Products Expo East for Its Gourmet Cashew Butter

Betsy's Best Cashew Butter

-- Garnering further recognition for its innovative nut and seed butters made with whole food and superfood ingredients blended to sweet and salty perfection, Betsy's Best® Gourmet Nut & Seed Butters was recently named a NEXTY Award finalist for its Gourmet Cashew Butter with Cardamom & Chia Seeds in the Best New Savory or Salty Snack category.– one of the industry's premier recognitions of outstanding companies and products "that help shape the future of natural and healthy living" – will be announced at Natural Products Expo East, September 13-16, 2017, at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, MD.Selected from among 420 product nominations, Betsy's Best is among the companies selected as finalists by the editors of New Hope Network, producer of Natural Products Expo East and publisher of the industry's leading trade and consumer magazines and online publications.Betsy's Best will showcase its full line of gourmet nut and seed butters at Natural Products Expo East's Harvest Festival(Booth #7) on Wednesday, September 13, 2:00 – 6:00 pm. A popular feature of Expo East, the Harvest Festival event features an array of natural and organic products in a festival-style atmosphere. This innovative outdoor event combines the lively appeal of a traditional farmers market with the business-building power of Expo East, one of the natural products industry's leading trade shows.Made with whole food ingredients and superfoods such as chia seeds to create products noted for their unique taste and texture that appeal to adults and kids alike, Betsy's Best Gourmet Nut & Seed Butters are Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten free and palm oil free. Products include Betsy's Best Gourmet Almond Butter, Cashew Butter, Sunflower Seed Butter and Peanut Butter.Betsy's Best Gourmet Almond Butter was recognized in October 2016 as the first recipient of the ChefsBest Quality in Craft Award in a blind taste test by an expert panel of Certified Master Tasters.Betsy's Best® was founded in 2012 by Betsy Opyt, former Miss Indiana and a Registered and Licensed Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator. Based in Naples, FL, the company blends its nut and seed butters with unique ingredients, flavors and superfoods to create products that are nutritious, delicious and different. The sweet and salty spreads are Non-GMO Project Verified, all natural, gluten free and palm oil free. Betsy's Best brands are the initial offerings of Healthy Concepts Food Company, LLC.For more than 60 hand crafted recipes and to learn more about Betsy's Best, visit www.BetsysBest.com and connect on social media.Betsy's Best Gourmet Nut & Seed Butters are available online at www.BetsysBest.com and in leading retailers including Kroger, Whole Foods Market (Florida), Bristol Farms, Ingles Markets, Vons, Ralph's, Lowe's, City Market, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter, Wegmans and others; and through distributors including UNFI, KeHE, Jake's Finer Foods, Haddon House, Gourmet Merchants and others. For wholesale inquiries contact info@BetsysBest.com, tel 888.685.8292.