Southern Ocean Chamber Announces Full Fall Line Up For Business Events

With meeting and networking opportunities scheduled morning, afternoon and evenings; the regional chamber of commerce invites professionals to save the dates and join members as the organization heads into its 104th year serving local business

-- The best is yet to come is a familiar saying in the Long Beach Island Regin as the calendar moves closer to the fall. Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce has partnered with members throughout the community to bring one of a kind forums, chamber meetings and networking opportunities to the business professionals in Southern Ocean.Morning meetings such as the Innovate & Caffeinate power breakfasts featuring latest updates, timely topics and local business connections to the popular Women in Business Roundtables which brings coffee and conversation to our women busniness leaders and the fall Non Profit Forum is also scheduled to provide solutions to the many groups that service our area. If you cannot do mornings, then try the Afternoon Pop Up meetings that have been scheduled to bring the chamber meeting directly to vacant space so that economic development can take route. This ground breaking chamber initative has led to pairing of business and space bringing direct impact to how the organization is advancing their strategy in the 2020 Vision plan. The evenings are reserved for After Hours events scheduled both on LBI and around the mainland, this special blend of networking, refreshments and touring active businesses is a chamber tradition that has been thriving for decades.Chowderfest Weekend returns with hundreds of businesspeople participating as vendors, volunteers and ambassadors as thousands come to cheer on the competing restaurants. Also on the calendar is Shop Small Business Saturday, where the chamber has served as regional champion since the program begin in 2010, and this year launches its own Holidays Redefined Shopping Program to coincide with the growing interest. To end the year on a high note, the popular Holiday Cocktail Party rounds out a busy fall on December 6.The robust business calendar will be mailed directly to members, for pick up at the Visitor Center located at 265 W Ninth Street , Ship Bottom, available on Southern Ocean Chamber facebook page and online calendar by visit www. visitLBIregion.com . The chamber welcomes all businesses to attend and consider membership. For further information contact 609 494 7211.