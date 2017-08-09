Country(s)
Luxury Fragrance Brand Cochine Now Available In The US
Range of Scented Candles, Reed Diffusers and Fragrances Inspired By Saigon
Drawing on her professional expertise in fragrance, Crofton-Atkins says, "My passion for fragrance is born out of my belief that by combining beauty, quality and style, everyday experiences can become a luxury. Each Cochine product has been elegantly designed, professionally crafted and perfectly scented to heighten the senses. We are very excited to be bringing new awareness of Cochine, with so many options to enrich one's daily life and living space with style, romance and mystique, to the US."
Partnering with an international fragrance house based in New York, Kate spent over a year working with essential oils harvested from Vietnamese plants and trees in order to produce the perfect combination of scents that would reflect Saigon's diverse flora and distinctive blend of oriental charm. Cochine products are made in Vietnam and France using the highest quality essential oils and ingredients, ethically and sustainably sourced. "For all our candles we use botanical wax from renewable resources exclusively, and likewise use only high-performance lead-free cotton wicks," says Crofton-Atkins.
Referring to the brand's eight signature scents, Crofton-Atkins says, "Each tells its own story." White Jasmine & Gardenia combines the white petals of Champa Jasmine, indigenous to Southern Vietnam, with Gardenia and Peony. Vietnamese Rose & Delentii merges Rose and Bergamot with Delentii, a scented orchid indigenous to Central Vietnam. Tuberose & Wild Fig is inspired by evening walks in Kate's garden in Vietnam while Frangipani & Neroli can remind one of weekends by the sea and Water Hyacinth & Lime Blossom is reminiscent of lazy afternoons on the banks of the Saigon River. The Agarwood, a precious resinous wood indigenous to Southern Vietnam, found in Agarwood & Amber is known as "The Wood of the Gods." Vanille & Tabac Noir combines Vanilla Bean and Patchouli with Tobacco Flower and extracts of spices. And Juniper & Ginger is inspired by the Central Highlands of Vietnam.
With distribution throughout Europe and Asia, Cochine is now available at the following US retailers: Barneys New York, Barneys Chicago, Barneys Beverly Hills; ABC Carpet & Home in NYC, American Rag Cie in Los Angeles; and HD Buttercup locations in Los Angeles, Costa Mesa and San Francisco. Online retailers include www.cochine.com and www.barneys.com.
