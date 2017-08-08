 
Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
141312111098


Vista Chamber of Commerce Wants to Know: Will You Be A Woman Who Will?

The Vista Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that they will be hosting their second annual Women Who Will event. Titled "Women Who Will: The Power & Purpose of Phenomenal Women: Stories that Inspire, Educate & Elevate!"
 
 
VISTA, Calif. - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Will You Be A Woman Who Will?

The Vista Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that they will be hosting their second annual Women Who Will event. Titled "Women Who Will: Power & Purpose of Phenomenal Women: Stories that Inspire, Educate & Elevate!" the one-day conference is to inspire, educate, and elevate our community of women.

Women Who Will will be held at California State University San Marcos on September 9, 2017 from 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM. The Chamber is anticipating 200 attendees, 28 vendors, lunch, a fashion show, and will feature 3 phenomenal speakers, Kristin Frade, Margaret Lampkin, and Dr. Raj, Pallai, Ph.D. Each of the 3 speakers are accomplished individuals that have achieved success in their respective professions.

The nonprofit, nonpartisan event is intended to draw women of all ages and backgrounds who are interested in building communication skills, leadership strategies and working with different personality types. The cost of an individual ticket to the event is $50 and options for sponsorship, which are available here.

"Our speakers have leadership content that will apply to any woman at any stage of life. We know women re-interpret their lives many times, this will be a great chance to re-focus and evaluate life. By drawing together as a community and sharing stories, we learn from each other, gain motivation from each other's perseverance and elevate each other to endless possibilities," said Amber Ter-Vrugt, Chair of the Vista Chamber of Commerce.

"This is a great opportunity to connect with other women in the community. It is an honor for us to support and encourage women that want to make a difference in their communities and their workplaces," said Bret Schanzenbach, CEO of the Vista Chamber of Commerce. "Helping Women succeed and assume leadership positions is a core value of the Chamber".

Come enjoy food, wine, networking, shopping, and inspiring speakers. We hope that you will join us in the uplifting festivities! To learn more about the event, please visit the Vista Chamber of Commerce website or Facebook page.  To reserve your seat today, call: 760-726- 1122.

Contact
Vista Chamber of Commerce
***@pzlpieces.com
End
Source:The Vista Chamber of Commerce
Email:***@pzlpieces.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
