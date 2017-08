Morgan Lighthouse Condo Association Selects Corner Property Management for Jersey City Location

Corner Property Management

--is proud to announce that it has been chosen to manage the Morgan Lighthouse, an eight-story mid-rise located in the historic Waterfront section of Jersey City. Consisting of 40 luxurious units, this building offers a wealth of amenities including:• A beautiful outdoor patio space with direct access to the parking garage• A community grill with table and chairs, great for meeting neighbors• A deeded parking space (no looking for parking late at night!)• No-cost laundry on each floor• A sophisticated security system throughout the building and grounds• Wheelchair accessibilityThe Morgan Lighthouse is adjacent to thewhich presents an eclectic vibe and boasts a unique assortment of galleries, cafes, shops, restaurants and hotels. Also nearby are traditional grocers and theshopping mall; this ensures that day-to-day necessities and entertainment are readily available to residents. The Waterfront area itself offersacross the Hudson River. It is a trendy, affluent neighborhood sure to please property owners of all ages.• It's walkable to the New York Waterway Ferry leading to Pier A in Manhattan• Is also within walking distance to multiple PATH stations• Offers easy access to the Holland and Lincoln Tunnels for direct access to Manhattan• Is close to the entrance to the New Jersey Turnpike for access to Newark Liberty• International Airport (15 minutes away) and Interstate 95 (North or South)• Is minutes away from Liberty State Park, Ellis Island, the Statue of Liberty, and The Liberty Science Center"We're delighted that we've been chosen to manage the Morgan Lighthouse,"said"We're 100% sure that our firm will not only meet, buttheir unique property management needs."is known as the Standard of Excellence in the industry for its knowledge, leadership team, resources, and accounting as well as Tony's unique engineering expertise.managing partner ofhas managed properties for more than fifteen years throughout Northern and Central New Jersey. The company proudly serves all of New Jersey. If you would like more information about this topic, or to schedule a personal interview with Tony Nardone, please call him at 973.376.3925, visit our website at www.CP-management.com or email Tony at Tony.nardone@Cp-management.com.