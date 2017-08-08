 
News By Tag
* Property Management
* Condominium manager
* Property Manager
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Property
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Springfield
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
141312111098


Morgan Lighthouse Condo Association Selects Corner Property Management for Jersey City Location

 
 
Corner Property Management
Corner Property Management
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Property Management
* Condominium manager
* Property Manager

Industry:
* Property

Location:
* Springfield - New Jersey - US

Subject:
* Services

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Corner Property Management is proud to announce that it has been chosen to manage the Morgan Lighthouse, an eight-story mid-rise located in the historic Waterfront section of Jersey City. Consisting of 40 luxurious units, this building offers a wealth of amenities including:

• A beautiful outdoor patio space with direct access to the parking garage
• A community grill with table and chairs, great for meeting neighbors
• A deeded parking space (no looking for parking late at night!)
• No-cost laundry on each floor
• A sophisticated security system throughout the building and grounds
• Wheelchair accessibility

The Morgan Lighthouse is adjacent to the Powerhouse Arts District which presents an eclectic vibe and boasts a unique assortment of galleries, cafes, shops, restaurants and hotels. Also nearby are traditional grocers and the Newport Center shopping mall; this ensures that day-to-day necessities and entertainment are readily available to residents. The Waterfront area itself offers prime views of the Lower Manhattan skyline across the Hudson River. It is a trendy, affluent neighborhood sure to please property owners of all ages.

The Morgan Lighthouse is a commuter's dream!

• It's walkable to the New York Waterway Ferry leading to Pier A in Manhattan
• Is also within walking distance to multiple PATH stations
• Offers easy access to the Holland and Lincoln Tunnels for direct access to Manhattan
• Is close to the entrance to the New Jersey Turnpike for access to Newark Liberty
• International Airport (15 minutes away) and Interstate 95 (North or South)
• Is minutes away from Liberty State Park, Ellis Island, the Statue of Liberty, and The Liberty Science Center

"We're delighted that we've been chosen to manage the Morgan Lighthouse," said Tony Nardone, President of CPM. "We're 100% sure that our firm will not only meet, but exceed their unique property management needs." Corner Property Management is known as the Standard of Excellence in the industry for its knowledge, leadership team, resources, and accounting as well as Tony's unique engineering expertise.

Tony Nardone, managing partner of Corner Property Management has managed properties for more than fifteen years throughout Northern and Central New Jersey. The company proudly serves all of New Jersey. If you would like more information about this topic, or to schedule a personal interview with Tony Nardone, please call him at 973.376.3925, visit our website at www.CP-management.com or email Tony at Tony.nardone@Cp-management.com.

Contact
Tony Nardone
***@cp-management.com
End
Source:Corner Property Management
Email:***@cp-management.com Email Verified
Tags:Property Management, Condominium manager, Property Manager
Industry:Property
Location:Springfield - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
NetLZ Consulting News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share