Morgan Lighthouse Condo Association Selects Corner Property Management for Jersey City Location
• A beautiful outdoor patio space with direct access to the parking garage
• A community grill with table and chairs, great for meeting neighbors
• A deeded parking space (no looking for parking late at night!)
• No-cost laundry on each floor
• A sophisticated security system throughout the building and grounds
• Wheelchair accessibility
The Morgan Lighthouse is adjacent to the Powerhouse Arts District which presents an eclectic vibe and boasts a unique assortment of galleries, cafes, shops, restaurants and hotels. Also nearby are traditional grocers and the Newport Center shopping mall; this ensures that day-to-day necessities and entertainment are readily available to residents. The Waterfront area itself offers prime views of the Lower Manhattan skyline across the Hudson River. It is a trendy, affluent neighborhood sure to please property owners of all ages.
The Morgan Lighthouse is a commuter's dream!
• It's walkable to the New York Waterway Ferry leading to Pier A in Manhattan
• Is also within walking distance to multiple PATH stations
• Offers easy access to the Holland and Lincoln Tunnels for direct access to Manhattan
• Is close to the entrance to the New Jersey Turnpike for access to Newark Liberty
• International Airport (15 minutes away) and Interstate 95 (North or South)
• Is minutes away from Liberty State Park, Ellis Island, the Statue of Liberty, and The Liberty Science Center
"We're delighted that we've been chosen to manage the Morgan Lighthouse,"
Tony Nardone, managing partner of Corner Property Management has managed properties for more than fifteen years throughout Northern and Central New Jersey.
Tony Nardone
***@cp-management.com
