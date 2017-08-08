News By Tag
Emilygrene Corp. Introduces Emilygrene Financial
Emilygrene Financial is described by the company as a new and essential tool for businesses nationwide to move forward with energy efficiency upgrades and take advantage of any of their integrated services easily and affordably. Financial offerings will include 100% project financing for any budget ranging from $3,000.00 to $5,000,000.00 as well as structured monthly payments that can provide positive cash flow.
According to CEO Burke Ewers, "This has been an exciting year for us and it only keeps getting better. We have so often heard feedback from prospective customers that cash flow is the only thing standing in the way of 'going green.' We understand and want to show businesses through Emilygrene Financial that not only are these projects affordable but also profitable."
Emilygrene Corp. first unveiled Emilygrene Financial in June with an online brochure published to their resource website Emilygrene Blog. The brochure highlighted key benefits including overcoming budget constraints, an average payback within 5 to 7 years, and bundled charges to "conserve working capital and preserve credit lines."
"Our goal first and foremost is to ensure that our services match the needs of our clients and leave a positive impact within the green energy movement," Ewers continued. "We are confident that Emilygrene Financial will succeed in doing both by making green energy retrofits and upgrades a reality."
Financing options through Emilygrene Financial are available now for projects completed through Emilygrene Corp. More information is available via e-mail at finance@emily-
Burke Ewers is CEO and member of the board of directors for Emilygrene Corp. with over 15 years experience in the energy industry. Emilygrene Corp. is a provider of clean energy and energy efficient technology for facilities across the United States, located at 2247 Lindsay Way in Glendora, California.
