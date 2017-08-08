News By Tag
New Tech Startup Scheduled to Launch in Central Wisconsin this Fall
Mysa, a new tech startup that connects businesses with local freelance workers, is scheduled to launch its platform from central Wisconsin later this fall.
Mysa is slated to launch their initial limited release in October of this year to freelancers and businesses located in Wisconsin. For more information, or to sign up as a freelance or business platform tester, visit http://www.MYSA.io
About Mysa LLC: Mysa.io is an online platform to help connect businesses with high-quality, vetted American freelancers. The company is based in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
