New Tech Startup Scheduled to Launch in Central Wisconsin this Fall

Mysa, a new tech startup that connects businesses with local freelance workers, is scheduled to launch its platform from central Wisconsin later this fall.
 
STEVENS POINT, Wis. - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- MYSA.io will connect local, vetted freelancers with businesses with the intention of helping those businesses run smoother and more efficiently, while simultaneously helping freelancers earn fair wages from their home communities. "This is an incredibly exciting project for our whole team," said Mysa founding member Jeff Rice. "We anticipate that this platform could really do a lot to help businesses in small and medium sized communities get the kind of quality assistance that they need to run better. It's often pretty difficult for those businesses in smaller communities to get expert support, so we think our platform will go a long way for those business owners, while helping freelancers find quality work at the same time. It's really a win-win-win situation, for the businesses, the freelancers, and the communities."

Mysa is slated to launch their initial limited release in October of this year to freelancers and businesses located in Wisconsin. For more information, or to sign up as a freelance or business platform tester, visit http://www.MYSA.io

About Mysa LLC: Mysa.io is an online platform to help connect businesses with high-quality, vetted American freelancers. The company is based in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.

