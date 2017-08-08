News By Tag
Business Coach and Best-Selling Author, Ahmed Abdulbaqi, On Difference Between Survive and Thrive
Jedda, Saudi Arabia – August 14, 2017 – Ahmed Abdulbaqi, The Growth Coach franchise owner, and co-author of The Art Of Success with Jack Canfield, posted a new blog on his company website entitled "Will Your Business Barely Survive or Really Thrive." Mr. Abdulbaqi defines mindsets that separate businesses into those that struggle and just hang on for awhile and those that grow into lush, thriving businesses.
Abdulbaqi states, "Business requires a certain mindset." He adds, "The reason so many businesses fail is that the business owner's mindset is typically focused on things that develop and depend on mere survival skills instead of endeavors that result in thriving."
According to Abdulbaqi, "Surviving is the result of trying to reach specific goals, numbers or metrics and becoming frustrated when they are not met." "Thriving," says Abdulbaqi, "uses big goals only as growth motivators. There is no discouragement associated with not reaching the specific goal because it is designed to keep a business reaching further and further. In fact, if the business meets the goal that means it wasn't big enough!"
"As you can see these two different mindsets lead to two very different results," writes Abdulbaqi. He elaborates, "You can tell the business with the striving mindset because they typically don't get to celebrate more than five years in business. Whereas those businesses that adhere to the growth mindset will be around for decades to come."
Read the entire blog at http://www.aathegrowthcoach.com/
About Ahmed Abdulbaqi
Ahmed always wanted to be a leader. From his early dreams of being a ship captain to a 13-year career as a pilot and experience as a business owner, Ahmed found himself striving for a career that would allow him to be part of a team while taking the initiative toward success. The Growth Coach Franchise delivered precisely the opportunity Ahmed was looking for. His current mission is to inspire business owners in creating Abundance.
Ahmed says, "Coaching allows me to express my natural talents to motivate and inspire people to do what they want to do and to achieve their goals and dreams. Coaching is my passion. It connects me with people in a way that is constructive to both of us. My mission is to partner with winners throughout their journey in achieving success and fulfillment."
Before becoming a Growth Coach, Ahmed led a flight crew as pilot, studied finance and investing, and owned his own business-consulting firm in Saudi Arabia. As a Growth Coach Ahmed's priority is on helping business leaders find more time for life.
About The Growth Coach
The Growth Coach is the only pure business and sales coaching franchise dedicated to helping business owners, managers, management teams, sales professionals and others to find success in business and balance in life. As certified business coaches, we're committed to helping you discover better ways to manage your business and life by guiding you through our unique, on-going Strategic Mindset® business coaching process. Our goal is to help people and businesses find their "why".
Our proven coaching process helps you adopt a "big picture" mentality by forcing you to slow down, face reality, and map out a course of action to achieve your goals. Most importantly, we provide on-going accountability to keep you on track and produce lasting results.
