Pro-Sports Team Franchise Owner Wanted Professional Martial Arts Team

The National Martial Arts League (NMAL) is glad to announce that she is seeking a professional martial arts team owner for the first ever professional martial arts league and own the professional sports team for Florida.
 
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- This is a unique opportunity to become part of the first ever professional martial arts league and to be involved in the promotion of martial arts as a sport to a new national level.

The National Martial Arts League promises to be an exciting and a well-structured venture. As a team owner, this is an opportunity to attain professional status for your martial arts team and enjoy amazing benefits such as;

«  Owning and managing your very own revenue generating professional sports team.

«  An upsurge in your profile and geographical coverage.

«  A well-established retirement program for franchise owners.

«  85% loan guarantee through the SBA.

«  Top notch marketing and financial assistance.

«  Increased tournament participation (in Blackbelt events).

«  Low staff requirement and team sponsorship solicitation.

«  And lots more to discover upon getting your NMAL franchise.

Why wait any longer, come and let us make the dream of a professionalized martial arts league a reality for all to benefit.

http://www.thenmal.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o7OFQB1WuBc&feature=share



Media Contact
The National Martial Arts League
Contact: Dexter Kennedy
***@thenationalmartialartsleague.com
End
Source:Dexter Kennedy
Email:***@thenationalmartialartsleague.com Email Verified
Tags:Martial Arts, Sport Martial Arts, Franchise
Industry:Sports
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
