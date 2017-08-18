Pro-Sports Team Franchise Owner Wanted Professional Martial Arts Team

The National Martial Arts League (NMAL) is glad to announce that she is seeking a professional martial arts team owner for the first ever professional martial arts league and own the professional sports team for Florida.

Contact: Dexter Kennedy

Contact: Dexter Kennedy

-- This is a unique opportunity to become part of the first ever professional martial arts league and to be involved in the promotion of martial arts as a sport to a new national level.The National Martial Arts League promises to be an exciting and a well-structured venture. As a team owner, this is an opportunity to attain professional status for your martial arts team and enjoy amazing benefits such as;« Owning and managing your very own revenue generating professional sports team.« An upsurge in your profile and geographical coverage.« A well-established retirement program for franchise owners.« 85% loan guarantee through the SBA.« Top notch marketing and financial assistance.« Increased tournament participation (in Blackbelt events).« Low staff requirement and team sponsorship solicitation.« And lots more to discover upon getting your NMAL franchise.Why wait any longer, come and let us make the dream of a professionalized martial arts league a reality for all to benefit.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o7OFQB1WuBc&feature=share