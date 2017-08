Saelig Introduces High Voltage High Efficiency 1500W 1-Ch Programmable DC Supplies with Mu

High precision high DC voltage supplies with many operational modes can suit a variety of test and operational applications

PSU-HV High Voltage DC Supply from Saelig

--has introduced theof single output programmable switching DC power supplies that can provide up to 15A current and cover a power range up to 1560W. These high efficiency, high power density 1U-height supplies include five models from 100V to 600V output. More than one unit can be combined for increased power capacity. Made by GW Instek, the PSU-HV series has five models (100V/15A, 150V/10A, 300V/5A, 400V/3.8A, and 600V/2.6A) to satisfy many high voltage application demands.The PSU-HV Series of 19" rackmount (1U) single channel power supplies provide Constant Voltage / Constant Current selection - a very useful safety feature for protecting a Device Under Test (DUT). The power supplies normally operate in constant voltage (CV) mode when turned on, but, if connected to a capacitive load, this could cause a high inrush current or current-intensive load at the power output stage. Running in constant current mode limits current spikes, protecting the DUT from inrush current damage. The Over-Voltage Protection (OVP) and Over-Current Protection (OCP) levels can be selected from 10% to 110%, with the default level set at 110% of the power supply's rated voltage/current.The adjustable slew rate of the PSU-HV Series allows users to set either output voltage or output current with a specific rise time for low to high level transition, and a specific fall time for high to low level transition. This is useful for characterizing a device under test during voltage or current level changes using variable slew rates. The Output On/Off Delay feature enables setting a specific time delay for Output On after the power supply output is turned on, and a specific time delay for Output Off. When multiple PSU-HV units are used, the On/Off delay time of each unit can be set respectively at preset time points. This multiple-output control can be done through the analog control terminal at the rear panel or through the PC programming with standard commands. The PSU-HV series also provides users with flexible settings of High/Low Level or Trigger input /Trigger output signals with pulse width of 1- 60ms. The Trigger Input controls the PSU to output a preset voltage, current, or memory parameters.The PSU-HV Series comes with USB Host, USB Device, LAN, RS-232 with RS-485, and isolated analog control interface as standard. A LabView driver is also available for rear-panel external control of Power On/Off and external monitoring of the power output voltage and current.Made by the Taiwanese test and measurement specialists GWInstek, the PSU-HV Series Power Supplies are available now from Saelig Company Inc. http://www.saelig.com/ pr/psu-hv.html