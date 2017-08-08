News By Tag
Marshall Barnes To Discuss His Special Report Proving Parallel Universes On The Fenton Perspective
In the wake of the release of his special report on parallel universes, Marshall Barnes will discuss his findings, in relation to possibilities for time travel on the Lorien Fenton internet radio show, the Fenton Perspective
tonight at 8 PM EST, 5 PM PST on the Fenton Perspective radio program, hosted by Lorien Fenton. The Fenton Perspective has a wide range of guests and can be heard online on the Revolution Radio network.
Marshall has just released a breakthrough report for a variety of governmental bodies in the U.S. including the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. The report, titled, Changing Worlds Like TV Channels (see prlog.org/12654447-
Marshall is the first person in the world to prove parallel universes exist and did so despite predictions by CERN's Mir Faizal that such a thing was impossible. In fact, physics professor Frank Tipler of Tulane University and Nobel Prize Laureate Frank Wilczek have each proposed separate methods of trying to prove that parallel universes exist and neither one has followed through with an attempt. Marshall's effort, however, goes far beyond merely proving the existence of such worlds but how they function as a element of time and a solution to retrocausal experiments.
"The experiments were first posited by me in my book, Paradox Lost:The True Geometries of Time Travel (see http://www.blurb.com/
Marshall's report was just part of his effort to make research connected to time travel, viable, and to wipe out the overwhelming misinformation and disinformation on the subject.
"Too many people actually believe there's such a thing as a time travel paradox, when in reality, it makes no scientific sense unless, of course, you're using sloppy science," Marshall says. "Likewise, there are all these misconsceptions about time travel and Einstein's theories of Relativity and how time travel to the past isn't possible and on and on. It's all garbage and I'm changing the dialog by doing the real work that results in successful and demonstrable experiments. No one else has anything like that, which proves they're wrong. No one has ever filmed a retocausal experiment but they publish papers about them all the time. I did better - mine were all filmed. That was part of the experiement to begin with because that's what allowed us to see that we were getting discontinous results like Plaga predicted, in this case with laser hits in detection areas when there was no laser pulse being fired. The only way that happens is if we were suddenly in a new parallel universe where it appears that a pulse had been fired. The fact that such an event isn't on the video proves the discontinuity between the original universe and the new one".
Marshall is a leader without peer in the area of time travel research, having built the first small scale time machine capable of sending signals out of our space-time via micro wormholes (in 2012) and is theoretically scalable to the size where a traversable wormhole large enough for people and stabilized, could be created. The Iranian physicist Mohammad Mansouryar, predicted that such a thing could be possible if there were first a ring of mirco wormholes of varying sizes. He then stated that eventually, the space in the center would collapse and become one large wormhole. Marshall's machine, the Verderhung Fan™, creates a rotating mesh of micro wormholes and could be scaled in size to match Mansouryar's idea.
Marshall also has designed a time machine based on the theories of Nikola Tesla that he hopes to build and test early next year for use in locations already known for time slips and reality shifts.
"It s my full intention to build as many time machine designs as possible, always with the target being those which will make it the easiest for human usage. I have another I'm designing, that is based on a vehicle concept."
It is Marshall's prediction that human time travel will become possible by 2020. At the pace he is going now, it could be sooner.
The Fenton Perspective is heard on the Revolution Radio network and can be found at http://www.freedomslips.com/
