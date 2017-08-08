News By Tag
Highly Acclaimed Songwriters and Singers T. Graham Brown and Jimmy Fortune Return to Mill Town Music
Caleb Hutchinson recent winner of Georgia Country Teen Talent Search will open on Sept. 14
A native to Georgia, Brown began his music career at the University of Georgia where he was exposed to multiple genres of music. He quickly found work singing song demos and commercial jingles for major corporations including McDonald's, Disneyland and was the singing narrator for Taco Bell's 'Run for the Border' television spots. Brown's title track "I Wish That I Could Hurt That Way Again" became a Top 10 hit and "Hell or High Water" and "Don't Go to Strangers" made it all the way to Number One on the charts. He wrote the multiple award winning song "Wine Into Water" that has been recorded by numerous artists, including Loretta Lynn.
Fortune began his career in 1982 with the Statler Brothers. He wrote the group's second Number One hit, "Elizabeth,"
Tickets for T. Graham and Jimmy are $38 for Premium Reserved seats and $33 for Reserved seats in advance. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through Ticket Alternative at 1-877-725-8849, online at the Mill Town Music Hall website (www.MillTownMusicHall.com)
Upcoming events at Mill Town Music Hall include Collin Raye, Sept. 21; Classic Nashville Roadshow, Oct. 5; Rhonda Vincent and Daryle Singletary Oct. 19 and The SteelDrivers, Nov. 10. For more information about Mill Town Music Hall or an upcoming calendar of events, please visit us at www.MillTownMusicHall.com, follow us on Twitter @Mill_Town_Music_
Mill Town Music Hall can comfortably seat more than 1,000 people and features state-of-the-
