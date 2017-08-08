 
August 2017





Highly Acclaimed Songwriters and Singers T. Graham Brown and Jimmy Fortune Return to Mill Town Music

Caleb Hutchinson recent winner of Georgia Country Teen Talent Search will open on Sept. 14
 
 
BREMEN, Ga. - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Mill Town Music Hall is proud to welcome back CMA Award winner and GRAMMY nominee T. Graham Brown and Statler Brothers' legendary singer and songwriter Jimmy Fortune  on Thursday, September 14 at 7:30pm EST. Local musician Caleb Hutchinson, who recently won the Georgia Teen Talent Search, will open the show with his soulful country voice.  Mill Town Music Hall focuses on family-friendly music and events and is located conveniently off I-20 in Bremen (1031 Alabama Avenue).

A native to Georgia, Brown began his music career at the University of Georgia where he was exposed to multiple genres of music. He quickly found work singing song demos and commercial jingles for major corporations including McDonald's, Disneyland and was the singing narrator for Taco Bell's 'Run for the Border' television spots. Brown's title track "I Wish That I Could Hurt That Way Again" became a Top 10 hit and "Hell or High Water" and "Don't Go to Strangers" made it all the way to Number One on the charts. He wrote the multiple award winning song "Wine Into Water" that has been recorded by numerous artists, including Loretta Lynn.

Fortune began his career in 1982 with the Statler Brothers. He wrote the group's second Number One hit, "Elizabeth," a song he later performed to Elizabeth Taylor at one of her birthday celebrations. He proceeded with two more Number One hits, "My Only Love" and "Too Much on My Heart," and has had the rare opportunity to perform twice at the White House. Fortune started a solo career after the band's retirement in 2002.  His first solo album was When One Door Closes, and he has since released five other solo albums.

Tickets for T. Graham and Jimmy are $38 for Premium Reserved seats and $33 for Reserved seats in advance. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through Ticket Alternative at 1-877-725-8849, online at the Mill Town Music Hall website (www.MillTownMusicHall.com) or the Mill Town Music Hall box office. For additional information, please call the Mill Town Music Hall box office at 770-537-6455.

Upcoming events at Mill Town Music Hall include Collin Raye, Sept. 21; Classic Nashville Roadshow, Oct. 5; Rhonda Vincent and Daryle Singletary Oct. 19 and The SteelDrivers, Nov. 10.  For more information about Mill Town Music Hall or an upcoming calendar of events, please visit us at www.MillTownMusicHall.com, follow us on Twitter @Mill_Town_Music_Hall or on Facebook.

Mill Town Music Hall can comfortably seat more than 1,000 people and features state-of-the-art audio, video and lighting systems. The venue hosts numerous Country, Contemporary Christian, Bluegrass and Southern Gospel concerts, along with other family-friendly events. The facility can also be rented for corporate events and private receptions.

Contact
CO&P Integrated Marketing
***@co-p.com
End
Source:Mill Town Music Hall
Email:***@co-p.com Email Verified
