Musical Act That Gathers The Roots of America. Travel to Central America and record DVD
Crowdfunding Campaign for Buena Chaplin. We will cross the estate to Panama to record "Northern Hemisphere" and continue uniting the roots of America.
Now the North Hemisphere will portray the musical experiences of the group through Central America, for which Buena Chaplin needs your help. This talented group of musicians need US$5000 to fund their journey across the Panama Canal and reach to the other side in Cartagena De Indias. Help this musical family spread their message and unique music in new countries and continents. Reach out and help Buena Chaplin fulfill their dream, on Indiegogo's crowdfunding campaign, for their Panama trip. You can make a difference by funding our campaign which will help us reach out to a larger audience. With just a few days left, please click on the link below to learn more. If you cannot make a donation, you can still help us by sharing the link with friends and relatives on social media.
https://www.indiegogo.com/
Media Contact
Mrs. Buena Chaplín
***@gmail.com
