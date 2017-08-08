News By Tag
Sourland Mountain Spirits Is New Jersey's Gin Distillery of the Year
Top award at New York International Spirits Competition caps medal-winning spree for four-month-old distillery making handcrafted, small-batch gin and vodka.
Sourland Mountain Spirits Gin (Hopewell, NJ) won the silver medal at the American Distilling Institute Craft Spirits Conference. The handcrafted gin won another silver medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Sourland Mountain Spirits Vodka also won a bronze medal at the American Distilling Institute conference.
The American Distilling Institute's judges praised Sourland Mountain Spirits Gin for its "fragrant, bold and aromatic flavors featuring light wood spice and a touch of citrus." And Sourland Mountain Spirits Vodka was applauded for its "crystal clean, clear and fresh flavor."
At the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, 43 of the world's most highly regarded spirits experts recognized Sourland Mountain Spirits Gin for its refinement, finesse and complexity in determining it to be among the best example of gin they reviewed this year.
"We chose a farm for the location of Sourland Mountain Spirits because of our commitment to making natural, sustainable spirits using ingredients that encapsulate the unique flavors of our region," said Ray Disch, founder of Sourland Mountain Spirits and the original co-founder of Triumph Brewing Co. "New Jersey is, after all, the Garden State. In recognizing Sourland Mountain Spirits with these awards, the judges are validating our decision to focus on handcrafted, small-batch creations that reveal the bounty of the land."
Since opening in March, Disch and his partners have been making their way to events throughout the state, giving craft spirits enthusiasts a taste of Sourland Mountain Spirits. Featuring beautifully balanced botanicals and exciting citrus flavors, Sourland Mountain Spirits has been busy making true believers out of the most cautious "gin curious" consumers.
"New Jersey drinkers are willing to support local products made with support ingredients and love," Disch said.
Sourland Mountain Spirits are available now in bars and more than 70 liquor stores statewide, with new locations being added weekly. A full list is available at SourlandSpirits.com. The farm distillery is also open for tours every Saturday and Sunday from 1-5PM. Sourland Gin and Vodka are also being poured every day at the acclaimed Brick Farm Tavern, located just a few steps away from the distillery.
Where will Sourland Mountain Spirits (http://SourlandSpirits.com) show up next? The Jersey Shore, of course. What would summer at the shore be without convenient access the undisputed spirit of summer? And later in 2017, Sourland Mountain will bring its unique perspective in crafting a white barrel-aged rum. To stay up-to-date with the Sourland Mountain Spirits distillery adventures, follow them on Facebook (http://facebook.com/
ABOUT SOURLAND MOUNTAIN SPIRITS
In December of 2014, Sourland Mountain Spirits founder Ray Disch decided he was ready for a new challenge. Just the year before, craft distilling had become legal in New Jersey. So creating a local distillery in his hometown of Hopewell seemed like an exciting endeavor. Working with a team of accomplished partners who listened to his dream and helped him bring it to life, Ray was able to grow Sourland Mountain Spirits from a mere idea to a real business which opened in March 2017 as the "First Farm Distillery in New Jersey Since Prohibition."
The Sourland Mountains of West Central New Jersey, with their rich history of farmers, bootleggers, rebels, patriots, fine craftsmen and artisans, is the perfect setting for the distillery. Drawing from an aquifer at the base of the Sourland range, our spirits are made using pure water filtered through micro-fractures in the geologic formations of the mountains, protected by the largest contiguous forest in Central New Jersey.
