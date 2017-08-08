 
Industry News





John Naylor Receives Best Lawyers In America 2018 Distinction

This is John Naylor's fourth consecutive year being recognized.
 
 
John Naylor Receives Best Lawyers in America
John Naylor Receives Best Lawyers in America
 
LAS VEGAS - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- John Naylor, managing partner of Naylor & Braster Attorneys at Law, has been recognized by Best Lawyers as one of the 'Best Lawyers in America' for 2018. Naylor has been recognized in the program's commercial litigation category every year since 2015.

Best Lawyers in America is national guide of top attorneys in each category, as voted by their peers. "John has been recognized by numerous organizations as one of the top commercial litigation attorneys in Nevada," said Jennifer Braster, co-managing partner of Naylor & Braster. "His thoroughness, experience, and drive are evident in every area of his work. I am proud to call him my partner."

Naylor actively litigates in both the state and federal courts in Nevada. In addition to his commercial litigation practice, he serves as an arbitrator with the American Arbitration Association and pro bono counsel for The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program to represent veterans before the United States Court of Appeals For Veterans Claims.

Best Lawyers® is universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. For more information, visit www.bestlawyers.com.

ABOUT NAYLOR & BRASTER

Las Vegas-based law firm Naylor & Braster was founded in 2014 by John Naylor and Jennifer Braster. The firm focuses on commercial litigation, construction law, appellate law and alternative dispute resolution. For more information, visit www.naylorandbrasterlaw.com or call 702-420-7000 (tel:(702)%20420-7000).

