Industry News





Organizers of Frankenmuth Food Truck Festival 'Amazed' by Strong Turnout

 
 
Frankenmuth Food Truck Festival
Frankenmuth Food Truck Festival
 
Listed Under

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- It's quite apparent to the folks at Frankenmuth River Place Shops (http://www.frankenmuthriverplace.com/) that getting people out to a Thursday evening event is just a matter of creating a fun and tasty environment.

And that's exactly what happened last Thursday, August 10, when Frankenmuth River Place Shops put on its First Annual Food Truck Festival from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"For a first-time event, this exceeded all our expectations and it's clear that guests enjoyed the variety of food offerings, beverages and activities," said Amy Smock, General Manager. "We appreciate the comments and suggestions we received from attendees and will take everything into consideration when planning our next event!"

An estimated 5,000-plus Frankenmuth residents and visitors flocked from around the state to the east parking lot of the River Place Shops in what organizers are calling a "huge" success, thanks in large part to a great line up of food trucks:

The Cheese Trap (Gourmet grilled cheese)

Fortune Cooking (Asian-Fusion)

K & J Grill (Burgers and Sandwiches made with local ingredients)

Bad Wolf BBQ

Kona Ice (tropical shaved ice)

The Philzone (Chicago Italian beef sandwich, etc.)

T&T Authentic Mexican

Marconi's Pizza (Detroit Pizza & Cheese bread)

From Scratch Comfort Cruizine (Mediterranean)

The availability of beer and wine rounded out the Food Truck Festival, say organizers.

WIOG 102.5 held a live remote from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., with other activities throughout including music, inflatables, face painting, yard games, children's play zone, battle bubble balls and a children's prize giveaway wheel.

Frankenmuth River Place Shops (www.frankenmuthriverplace.com) is an authentic re-creation of a Bavarian village located just minutes from the Bavarian Inn Restaurant and Lodge. The outdoor mall features more than 40 shops and attractions at one location. In addition to great shopping opportunities, visitors can enjoy historic architecture, floral gardens, streams, waterfalls, a full-service day spa, video arcade, tons of fudge, candies, popcorn and ice cream.
Source:Frankenmuth River Place Shops
