Visit Stylish Fireplaces Design Centre and Discover the Best Electric Fireplaces
"We've arranged our showroom by style, or how they are installed, to help you narrow your search," states Jeanne Grier, President and co-owner, Stylish Fireplaces. "We are experts in electric hearth products, and we are always looking for new products for our clients. Whether you are converting from gas to electric or installing a new electric fireplace, we can help you find the perfect solution."
Stylish Fireplaces offers the best brands in electric fireplaces: Dimplex, Dynasty, Amantii, Modern Flames and Napoleon. The 1500 sq. ft. showroom shows a cross section of fireplaces with different backdrops to help customers visualize how they will look in their own home. In addition to organizing their products under these brands on the website, they have curated dozens of room images featuring their products.
With many years of interior decorating experience, Stylish Fireplaces is well-versed in custom design. If they can't find a ready-made solution for your room, they will help you design a custom mantel or built-in cabinetry. If you are making over an existing fireplace, they can help you get the most out of your fireplace makeover, with suggestions for finishing materials and fireboxes.
"A new fireplace is just the beginning of your new look," says Grier. "We offer alternative fire glass and fillers to change up the look of your fireplace interior. Custom doors and screens add the finishing touch to fireplace openings. Our stone, tile and panelling selections offer a multitude of backdrop materials and styles to highlight your fireplace wall. If you need help to install a TV above your fireplace, we have the quality brackets and expertise to get it done within your budget."
Before visiting the Stylish Fireplaces showroom, Grier suggests customers:
· Take detailed measurements of their entire space, including the wall where the fireplace is to be installed.
· Make a list of any obstacles, such as windows, doors, closets, etc.
· If purchasing an insert, measure the width, height and depth of the opening of the existing fireplace.
· Bring fabric and paint swatches, if possible, and a sample of the wood colour (if any) in the room.
· Take photos of the room from all angles.
"Whether you'd like to give an existing fireplace a makeover, create a fireplace where none exists currently, or completely remodel a living space, you can rely on the Stylish Fireplaces design experts to handle your renovation from start to finish," adds Grier.
A fireplace rarely stands on its own in a room. Whether mounting a TV above, concealing audio-
Contact Stylish Fireplaces:
8301 Jane Street, Unit 9
Vaughan, ON L4K 5P3
905-889-1239
Email: info@stylishfireplaces.ca
www.stylishfireplaces.ca
www.facebook.com/
www.youtube.com/
Showroom Hours:
Summer: Victoria Day to Thanksgiving
Weekdays 9:30am to 6:00pm
Saturdays Closed
Winter: Thanksgiving to Victoria Day
Weekdays 9:30am t0 6:00pm
Saturdays 10:00am to 5:00pm
Media Contact
Peter Ashworth
Ashworth Associates
416-603-6005
peter@ashworthassociates.com
