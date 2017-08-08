News By Tag
Why Property Managers Are Turning to Real-Time Security Guard Reporting
Security guards equipped with real-time security services can notify management about any issues or incidents related to maintenance or specific vendors. At a property managers request, security officers can also trigger notifications to maintenance or specific vendors. You don't have to be on the property 24 hours a day to ensure all issues are being handled properly.
Using an application, you can download on your phone. You can keep track of how the issue is being dealt with from the moment the incident is reported by a resident to when it is reported with maintenance. Property managers don't have to be onsite to micromanage every issue reported by residents. This simple security solution, delegates tasks that would otherwise fall on a property managers shoulders to solve.
Each incident is reported in Daily Activity Reports of a security guard's checkpoint check-ins, updates on routine checkpoints, or any issues that occurred over their shift. The 24-hour dispatch service, GPS tracking of patrol routes, and the "Issue Monitor" interface assure accurate up-to-date security service. With real time reporting software, it is easier than ever to ensure the safety of your tenants from the ease of your mobile device.
Real-time security guard reporting allows Property Managers the ability to monitor issues and incidents as they happen. To learn more how can implement real-time reporting at your property, contact Chief Protective Services at 888-332-4648 or visit our website http://www.chiefprotectiveservices.com.
About Chief Protective Services Inc.
At Chief Protective Services Inc. we strive to provide our clients with professional, courteous, efficient and effective security coverage. Our company believes in exceeding our client's expectations by providing the highest quality of service. The way we achieve these goals is by investing in our employees and assisting them to grow within the organization. We understand that stimulating the growth of our employees within the company and helping them achieve their goals aide us in becoming the strongest security company in Southern California.
