Digital Mortgage Workflow: MC Financial, Inc. Moves Mortgage Origination into the Digital Age
MC Financial, Inc., to begin implementation and transition of mortgage origination and operations to the digital platform
BETHESDA, Md. - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- MC Financial, Inc. announced today their plan to transition to a digital mortgage platform to improve the mortgage ecosystem for clients, partners, and staff. In connection with the recent announcement on the adherence to Fannie Mae's Day 1 CertaintyTM, the mortgage origination process was next in the upgrade process. An internal testing phase will begin in early September with the incorporation of usability testing and Loan Origination System (LOS) integration among other vendor integration tests.
MC Financial, Inc. already offers one of the finest communications platforms in the mortgage industry to its clients and real estate agents, providing transparency and automation to all participants within a mortgage transaction. The digital mortgage platform further enhances the upfront application experience for our clients providing a seamless real-time experience. It will allow our clients to reach Loan Originators in real-time while completing applications and ask any question via chat, email or phone.
"Although it is a significant investment both financially and operationally, this is just another step in our journey to dominate and disrupt the stale mortgage industry. I'm one who is always in favor of technological advances that can improve interactions with our borrowers and referral partners", said Ray P. Cruz, Managing Partner with MC Financial, Inc.
ABOUT MC FINANCIAL, INC.
MC Financial, Inc., a full-service mortgage lender offers expertise in every area of retail mortgage lending from home purchase, home refinance to new construction lending. Founded in October 2013, the co-founders Ray P. Cruz and Amir Guerami, built MC Financial, Inc. with one goal in mind and that is to make a positive contribution to homeowners. Built with integrity and passion, MC Financial, Inc. offers transparency into the mortgage process for the homeowner and real estate professional. For more information, please visit https://www.mcfinc.com.
