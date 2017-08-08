 
Johnson Financial Consulting heightens interest in Commodities

 
 
CHIYODA-KU, Japan - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Johnson Financial Consulting today announced that they will be significantly investing in commodities for the foreseeable future, with gold a key player.

Johnson Financial Consulting will now focus on the core competencies of precious metals and minerals, and with gold on the rise, Johnson Financial Consulting's analysts' have reason to be optimistic.

Johnson Financial Consulting's Global Head of Natural Resources said a few words on the new business strategy saying "Our decision will result in Johnson Financial Consulting dedicating more trading desks for energy, agriculture, precious metals and minerals.  This new decision to refocus our commodities business is based on our identification of more attractive ways to deploy our capital and resources."

Johnson Financial Consulting has established a special commodities team which will manage the day to day operations of the department. The financial derivatives and precious metals businesses will be integrated into Johnson Financial Consulting's Fixed Income and Currencies platform.

About Us: http://www.johnsonfinancialconsulting.com/index.php/about...

Established in 2010, Johnson Financial Consulting has built an international reputation for market perception and client success. Since our founding, we have been delivering extensive financial planning to our client base, which consists of individual investors, families, trusts and multinational corporations.

With over 7 years of experience, we have always operated with transparency and respect for our stakeholders and clients, carrying out exhaustive risk assessments and striving to uphold the highest industry standards. Our commitment and dedication to effectively implementing and managing assets has always been our priority. Through our understanding of international markets and our clients' unique positions, we seek out the best opportunities to improve your finances.

In today's fast-paced investment environment and uncertain economic climate, we understand that it is essential to employ high-quality analytics and research methodology to ascertain positive moves into the market. At Johnson Financial Consulting, our expert financial strategists utilize the latest analytics technology and our internal projections to better understand market direction.

Recognized as one of the leading private wealth management firms in Asia, and offering services in regions across the globe, Johnson Financial Consulting offers clients an exclusive service independent of third parties, allowing us to identify and offer opportunities which solely benefit your position.
