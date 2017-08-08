News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Los Angeles Team Wins International Trampoline Dodgeball Tournament
Sky Zone Crowns DOOM Champions of the 2017 Ultimate Dodgeball Championship
DOOM advanced to the Championships after winning the Regional Qualifier at Sky Zone Van Nuys in Los Angeles. The five-time champions fought their way through 17 matches over a four-day period from August 3 through August 6. After going undefeated the entire tournament, winning all seven of their Round Robin matches plus all five elimination bracket matches, DOOM beat TC Boosh three games to zero in a five game series.
Sky Zone's Ultimate Dodgeball Championship is an annual, action-packed tournament series that features dodgeball teams from around the globe competing in the ultimate test of strength, skill, and agility. Winning teams from more than 30 Regional Qualifiers advance out of a pool of hundreds of teams from four countries to converge at the Championship:
"It is exhilarating to witness the world's best dodgeball players go head-to-head the sought-after title and $50,000 in cash prizes," said Jeff Platt, CEO of Sky Zone Trampoline Park. "With millions following our tournament online, we are honored to crown DOOM for the fifth time as the Sky Zone Ultimate Dodgeball Champion for their passion, determination and athleticism in the exciting new sport of trampoline dodgeball."
The 2017 Ultimate Dodgeball Championship was held at Sky Zone Orland Park, located at 66 Orland Square Dr., B, Orland Park, IL. For more information on the tournament, highlights from the finals, rules and future tournament dates, please visit SkyZone.com/
About Sky Zone, LLC
Since creating the world's first all-walled trampoline playing court in 2004, Sky Zone, LLC has expanded its unique concept to more than 175 franchises across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Sky Zone trampoline parks feature a wide array of fun, fit and low-impact activities ranging from Freestyle Jump, Ultimate Dodgeball and SkyFit fitness classes to birthday parties, corporate events and other group outings. The franchise has been awarded various accolades, including being ranked the second Fastest Growing Franchise by Inc., the second Smartest Growing Brand by Franchise Times, 53 on Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500 list, 273 on the 2015 Inc.'s 500/5000 list, 152 on the 2014 Inc.'s 500/5000 list, 55 on the Forbes America's Most Promising Companies list. For more information on the company or franchising opportunities, please visit www.skyzone.com.
Contact
Konnect Agency, Emily Johnston
***@konnectagency.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse