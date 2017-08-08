News By Tag
CAL FIRE Awards $10 Million Fire Truck Contract to Boise Mobile Equipment
BME to Produce Over 30 Wildland Fire Apparatuses for CAL FIRE - Tag-On Opportunities Available
Boise Mobile Equipment is located in Boise, Idaho who has been servicing the nation's fire, police, and emergency response professionals since 1990. BME fire apparatuses are manufactured to perform in rough terrain and extreme firefighting conditions. BME is dedicated to providing departments with custom design options, superior craftsmanship, and rugged durability. BME offers various types of emergency vehicles including pumpers, tenders, rescues, Wildland Type 3's, 4's and 6's, and a variety of command vehicles. In addition, BME provides equipment and services to law enforcement with its command vehicles, complete up-fitting, and K-9 units.
Aside from its work with CAL FIRE, BME has manufactured fire apparatus for the US Forest Service (USFS), Bureau of Land Management (BLM), National Park Service (NPS) and multiple municipal and county fire departments throughout the United States.
For more information on Boise Mobile Equipment and its fire apparatuses, visit http://bmefire.com.
If your department is interested in tagging on, contact sales@bmefire.com or call 800-445-8342 to be connected with a factory sales representative.
