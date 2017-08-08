 
Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
141312111098


CAL FIRE Awards $10 Million Fire Truck Contract to Boise Mobile Equipment

BME to Produce Over 30 Wildland Fire Apparatuses for CAL FIRE - Tag-On Opportunities Available
 
 
BOISE, Idaho - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Sacramento, CA: The State of California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, best known as CAL FIRE, has awarded roughly $10 million to Boise Mobile Equipment (BME) for production of over thirty Type-III wildland firefighting apparatuses. "Tag-on" opportunities are available to California fire departments, which allow them to save time, money and effort in purchasing fire equipment and machinery.

"Tagging-on" is a common method used by fire departments during the purchasing process. Rather than undergo the traditional bidding process, which can often take up to a year, fire departments are able to "tag-on" to another department's purchase order, allowing them to add their own purchases to the existing order. By tagging on to BME's purchase order, fire departments are able to get their fire apparatus in a fast, efficient and cost-effective way.

Boise Mobile Equipment is located in Boise, Idaho who has been servicing the nation's fire, police, and emergency response professionals since 1990. BME fire apparatuses are manufactured to perform in rough terrain and extreme firefighting conditions.   BME is dedicated to providing departments with custom design options, superior craftsmanship, and rugged durability. BME offers various types of emergency vehicles including pumpers, tenders, rescues, Wildland Type 3's, 4's and 6's, and a variety of command vehicles. In addition, BME provides equipment and services to law enforcement with its command vehicles, complete up-fitting, and K-9 units.


Aside from its work with CAL FIRE, BME has manufactured fire apparatus for the US Forest Service (USFS), Bureau of Land Management (BLM), National Park Service (NPS) and multiple municipal and county fire departments throughout the United States.

For more information on Boise Mobile Equipment and its fire apparatuses, visit http://bmefire.com.

If your department is interested in tagging on, contact sales@bmefire.com or call 800-445-8342 to be connected with a factory sales representative.

Adam Garrett
***@bmefire.com
