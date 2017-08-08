News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ujamaa Place Bringing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Nonviolent Philosophy To Minnesota
Dr. Bernice A. King, youngest daughter of global human and civil rights leaders, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, will, along with a team from The King Center in Atlanta, facilitate "Nonviolence365™ Education and Training".
Nonviolence365™
Ujamaa Place serves men who have been involved in the criminal justice system. Most have grown up in systemic poverty and have lived a life of survival in families that often don't have what most would describe as basic needs. "It is time to take sustainable action and avoid finger-pointing and the blame game", says Otis Zanders, Executive Director of Ujamaa Place. The herculean problem requires an innovative and collaborative solution. The solution requires a sustainable strategy based on empowering people most affected by the problem.
Ujamaa Place knows the pain of its men, often criminalized because of the color of their skin and inability to find a job. "This is what causes trauma and a person to lose hope," comments Hafia Gray, behavioral director of Ujamaa Place.
"My parents believed, as do I, that "nonviolence is the answer to the crucial moral and political questions of our time" and that it is the path to the Beloved Community," says Bernice A. King. She continues, "By leading the organizing of the upcoming Nonviolence365™
More information is available at: ujamaaplace.org
###
About Ujamaa Place
The vision of Ujamaa Place is to foster development of young African American men to become strong, responsible, employed, educated and financially stable men and fathers, who provide and contribute productively to their family and community. More information at: http://www.ujamaaplace.org
About The King Center
Established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King, The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change ("The King Center") has been a global destination, resource center and community institution for over a quarter century. Nearly a million people each year make pilgrimage to the National Historic Site to learn, be inspired and pay their respects to Dr. King's legacy. More information at: http://www.thekingcenter.org
Contact
OMG Media Solutions
Attn: Monique Linder
***@omgdigitalmediasolutions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse