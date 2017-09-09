 
Industry News





New Music Video Raises Funds for Accident Victim

 
 
Dr Michael Gray creates video Pick Them Up Again to help accident victim
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. - Sept. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- In January, a young mother was involved in an extreme auto accident due to no fault of her own. She has spent over 3 months in a coma and ICU and additional rehabilitation but will have the scars and TBI injury as a result of the accident.

Dr Michael Gray has created the music video "Pick Them Up Again" to help raise funds to help cover the extensive medical bills that have resulted from the accident.  Streaming on Amazon, the video is free wcj to watch and any ad revenue generated will go to help this young mother and her three year old son.

The first song from his upcoming debut album, "Pick Them Up Again" is an inspirational song of love and the power of faith.

Dr Michael Gray is the author of several inspirational books including "Spirituality", "Seeking God" and "To the Abyss."  His self help program "Good Mental Health with Dr. Mike can be seen on public and educational television stations across the country and are also available on DVD or streaming on Amazon.com.   The video for "Pick Them Up Again" can be seen at https://www.amazon.com/Pick-Them-Again-Michael-Gray/dp/B0... . You can find out more about Dr Gray on his websites conservativespirituality.com and drmikeontv.com.
