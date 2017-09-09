News By Tag
New Music Video Raises Funds for Accident Victim
Dr Michael Gray has created the music video "Pick Them Up Again" to help raise funds to help cover the extensive medical bills that have resulted from the accident. Streaming on Amazon, the video is free wcj to watch and any ad revenue generated will go to help this young mother and her three year old son.
The first song from his upcoming debut album, "Pick Them Up Again" is an inspirational song of love and the power of faith.
Dr Michael Gray is the author of several inspirational books including "Spirituality"
