For Bad Poetry Day (Aug. 18th)..For Politicians...A poem and a song called "Run For Office"
When you do your planning for stories for Bad Poetry Day (August 18th), and when you do your planning for stories during the election season, here is a poem that you will find timeless and universal…
It's a poem I wrote called "Run For Office."
I also ran for office. I ran for Congress in the Democratic Primaries in the 12th Congressional District in California in 2006 and 2008. I lost both times.
Here is the poem version of "Run For Office."
"RUN FOR OFFICE"
Copyright 1995, Robert Barrows
Out of work? Need a job? Run for office!
Big debts, lots of sex? Run For Office!
Need prestige? Run for office!
Get elected! Get respected!
You even get yourself protected!
Give unto Caesar that which is his!
Get me Redford! Get me Liz!
I'm going to make it really big...
I'm going to run for office!
All the money you need...
The pleasures of power and greed...
Got to start planting the seed...
I'm going to run for office!
Get elected! Get respected!
Got to get myself selected!
My future in bliss! I'll promise you that...
I'll promise you this!
...With this big warm smile, hey, I can't miss!
There's nothing to lose, and I could actually win!
A couple of lies, hey, that's not like a sin?
Which race is open? I'm ready to go!
I'll toss my hat in!
Here comes the dough!
Where do I stand? It doesn't matter...
I'm shaking everyone's hand!
Oh what a feeling! I'm in command!
Hey, nice to meet you!
I'm running for office!
Your goals are my goals! Vote for me!
I'm your man!
What are my plans?
I'll show you when I get in office!
###
There is also a song version of "Run For Office" that I co-wrote with a musician named Gary Warren.
The song lyrics are even more biting than the poem. The song was released in 1999 and it got some good airplay on stations that played rap and hip-hop.
You can hear a free clip of the song version of "Run For Office" at www.barrows.com/
You can see some more of my poetry in an ebook called "Crazy Robert's Poems and Potential Song Lyrics" which you can download for a dollar on Amazon at
http://www.amazon.com/
Also, another poem that you might find interesting, especially now that the new NAFTA discussions will be in progress, is a poem I wrote called "It used to be Made in America."
"It used to be Made in America" is about the loss of jobs and the consequences of the outsourcing of jobs and manufacturing to other countries.
You can see the poem online at www.itusedtobemadeinamerica.com
Please feel free to refer to all or parts of these poems in any stories you may be doing.
For more information, please contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising & Public Relations at 650-344-4405, www.barrows.com
