LOS ANGELES
- Aug. 14, 2017
- PRLog
-- Entrepreneur and successful business woman, Jemie Sae Koo announces the 7th
Annual Celebration of Life and Paying It Forward event benefitting charity, Fulfillment Fund, in honor of her birthday and hosted by French Tuesdays, taking place on Tuesday, August 29th
at 7:00 p.m. Fulfillment Fund sends disadvantaged, first-generation kids in the community to college. They empower students through education, transforming individual lives, and creating a ripple effect through the entire community.VIPs and celebrities in attendance include:
Jemie Sae Koo, Laura Slade Wiggins (Shameless), Kiowa Gordon (Twilight), James Kyson (Heroes), Jameel White (Family Matters), Lashinda Demus (Gold Medalist Olympian), Shevon Stoddart-Nieto (Olympian), Cindy Cowan (Producer), Kelly Hu (X-Men), Ross Otterman (Producer), Mike Fong (Elected Official), Elizabeth Espinosa (Emmy Award Winning Broadcast Journalist), Dr. Jon A. Perlman (ABC Extreme Makeover), Pilar Stella (Investor/Venture Capitalist), Jeremy Winter Delaplane (VEVO), Katie Soo (Warner Brothers), and Mark Friedman (Perfect Pushup), Allisyn Ashley Arm (AP Bio), Dylan Riley Snyder (Kickin' It), Joey Luthman (The Long Road Home).Past celebrities, VIP supporters, attendees, and hosts included:
Stevie Wonder (22-time Grammy Award-winning, legendary singer/songwriter)
and son, Kwame Morris (actor/singer/
songwriter), Prince Rudolf Kniase Melikoff, The Honorable Mike Fong (Los Angeles Community College Board of Trustees), Emmy-Award Winning Broadcast Journalist Susan Hirasuna (FOX11 News), Kevin S. Parikh, Esq. (CEO, Avasant), Dr. Jon A. Perlman (ABC's "Extreme Makeover"), Radio Host Ken Rukowski (President, BusinessRockstars.com)
, Dr. Paul Y. Song (Chief Medical Officer, Cynvenio & Physician, Cedars-Sinai)
and David Wurth (publisher, CSQ Magazine).Other distinguished guests included:
Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, Sue Wong (world renowned fashion designer), Dirk Alborn (CEO, Hyperloop), Inventor Elan Lee, Augusto Penjasoff (Global Head of Innovation, AstraZeneca)
, Actor Eric Roberts, Actress Eliza Simons-Roberts, Wealth Manager and Restaurateur Kerry Moy, Award Winning Multi-Platinum Composer and Producer Pascal Guyon, Executive Producer Thomas Feith, Dr. Christine Ibrahim, Celebrity Chef Jason Park (Executive Chef, Maru), Award-Winning Cocktail Chef Matthew Biancaniello (Eat Your Drink), Celebrity DJ Sandra Luesse (actor/director)
, Keaton Simons (recording artist), The Honorable Michael DiVirgilio (Councilmember, City of Hermosa Beach), Linda Braden (President & CEO, Cornerstone Construction)
, Antoinette Brown-Leon (Executive Director, The Asomugha Foundation), Rebekah Kim, Deputy (Office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Don Knabe), Chad Mayer (Executive Director, Sharefest), Gabriela Medina (Deputy, Office of Councilmember Joe Buscaino, City of Los Angeles), Frank Schulz (Managing Principal, The Klabin Company), Jamal Shofani (Vice President, Wells Fargo Company), Dan Simon (Chief Financial Officer, Wedbush Capital), Rick Hopfer (CIO, Molina Healthcare), Rich Brandt (Deputy Chief, Long Beach Fire Department), and Samia Arslane (Editor-in-Chief, GENLUX Magazine).
