Friends of the Davie Farm Park Announces Education Center Grant Awarded

Major milestone achieved towards agri-tourism project emphasizing educational, recreational and economic benefits to community.
 
 
The Gov. Leroy Collins Farm Park is a mini urban working farm in Davie, Florida.
The Gov. Leroy Collins Farm Park is a mini urban working farm in Davie, Florida.
 
DAVIE, Fla. - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The Broward County Capital Challenge Grant Program awarded $500,000 to the Town of Davie to be put towards their proposed education center as part of the larger Governor Leroy Collins Farm Park. The park's overall theme is "Making a Difference" and this recent grant makes a big difference in reaching the total fundraising goal of $6,000,000.

The Education Center will include a museum showcasing the history of agriculture in South Florida. This, along with the other park amenities, special events, and programs will attract visitors from throughout the US and abroad.


The farm park list of features will include a farmers market, butterfly garden, interaction with farm animals, programs for the special needs community and the previously mentioned education center. Area residents will have access to youth and community programs, educational opportunities and the miles of existing trails and parks connected to the site.

The facility will be environmentally friendly using the latest green technology. Plans for the site include solar panels, windmills, anaerobic digester, rain capture and composting. Researchers from all over the country can visit and learn more about innovative techniques.

Additional support for the project will come from the Project Stable Foundation, Friends of the Davie Farm Park, Inc. and the Broward County Farm Bureau.

Benefits of Agri-tourism for community include:

●     Generates direct revenue for local businesses

●     Attracts new visitors with specific interest in environment and agriculture

●     Diversifies the local economy

●     Provides educational and recreational opportunities that are not currently offered

Friends of the Davie Farm Park Inc is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. The group's mission is to preserve and protect the past, present, and future of Davie's agriculture and natural resources through education and demonstration. The group has been instrumental in providing formative planning and direction for the site development and is actively working to obtain key sponsorships through naming rights as well as monetary contributions.

About Governor Leroy Collins Farm Park

The Governor Leroy Collins Farm Park is on the western edge of Davie, Florida, bordering I-75 on the west, Shotgun Road on the east, and SW 36th Street (South Post Road) on the South. To learn more, visit www.daviefarmpark.org.

Contact
Donna Evans - Phone: (954) 914-0283
President, Friends of the Davie Farm Park
info@daviefarmpark.org
Source:Friends of the Davie Farm Park
Click to Share