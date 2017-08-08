News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
NoMo Air Sickness with NoMo Nausea
Airplane related motion sickness can strike without warning and spoil even the most exciting vacations. According to the University of Maryland Medical Center, motion sickness occurs when the inner ear, eyes and body deliver conflicting messages to the brain about your movement in the environment. This mishmash of sensory signals is what causes motion sickness sufferers to experience uncontrollable nausea and vomiting. Thankfully, the NoMo Nausea wristband combines the ancient Chinese practice of acupressure with peppermint aromatherapy to prevent and immediately relieve this unfortunate by-product of plane travel. In contrast to over the counter drugs like Bonine and prescription medications like Zofran, the NoMo Nausea band is side-effect free and won't interfere with other medications. This feature has made the NoMo Nausea band a favorite among pregnant women who struggle to find an effective and safe remedy for motion sickness.
Coming in the form of a discreet latex-free rubber wristband, the NoMo Nausea band is a compact and easy to use alternative to bulky acupressure bracelets. An air sickness sufferer need only slip the band on his or her wrist, place the acupressure nub three fingers from the top of the wrist and position it between the arm's two flexor tendons to begin feeling immediate relief. The wristband also provides an affordable alternative (two bands cost as little as $12.99), to expensive adjustable acupressure bracelets like the Reliefband.
Jacqueline Darna, working Mom and CEO of NoMo Nausea, is gleeful that her invention has been able to help so many who struggle with this medical ailment. "I'm glad that air sickness sufferers no longer have to limit themselves to slower forms of transportation,"
NoMo Nausea is rapidly expanding across the globe, and it will soon be hitting the shelves of 6,000 CVS Pharmacies all over the United States. For more information about NoMo Nausea and its sister product NoMo Migraine, please visit https://nomonausea.com.
About NoMo Nausea
The NoMo Nausea band is the first and only natural way to stop nausea, vomiting and headaches instantly for adults and kids. This 3 in 1 stylish and waterproof wristband combines fast acting peppermint aromatherapy with long lasting acupressure to stop even the worst morning sickness, seasickness, chemotherapy nausea, migraines and more. NoMo Nausea is sold online at www.NoMoNausea.com, on Amazon.com, in pharmacies, natural stores, doctors' offices, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, dive shops nationwide and in airports exclusively at Stellar Partners, Inc. Newsstands.
Contact
Colter Lena
***@nomonausea.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse