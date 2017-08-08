 
News By Tag
* Air Sickness
* Airplane
* Nausea
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tampa
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
141312111098


NoMo Air Sickness with NoMo Nausea

 
 
The NoMo Nausea Wristband
The NoMo Nausea Wristband
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Air Sickness
Airplane
Nausea

Industry:
Travel

Location:
Tampa - Florida - US

TAMPA, Fla. - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Who wants to feel nauseous at 30,000 feet? Settle in for a calm journey with a drug-free NoMo Nausea wristband, the clinically proven natural cure for nausea and vomiting. Invented by mompreneur Jacqueline Darna, NoMo Nausea's patented formula combines peppermint essential oil with P6 acupressure to stop nausea and vomiting instantly.

         Airplane related motion sickness can strike without warning and spoil even the most exciting vacations. According to the University of Maryland Medical Center, motion sickness occurs when the inner ear, eyes and body deliver conflicting messages to the brain about your movement in the environment. This mishmash of sensory signals is what causes motion sickness sufferers to experience uncontrollable nausea and vomiting. Thankfully, the NoMo Nausea wristband combines the ancient Chinese practice of acupressure with peppermint aromatherapy to prevent and immediately relieve this unfortunate by-product of plane travel. In contrast to over the counter drugs like Bonine and prescription medications like Zofran, the NoMo Nausea band is side-effect free and won't interfere with other medications. This feature has made the NoMo Nausea band a favorite among pregnant women who struggle to find an effective and safe remedy for motion sickness.

         Coming in the form of a discreet latex-free rubber wristband, the NoMo Nausea band is a compact and easy to use alternative to bulky acupressure bracelets. An air sickness sufferer need only slip the band on his or her wrist, place the acupressure nub three fingers from the top of the wrist and position it between the arm's two flexor tendons to begin feeling immediate relief. The wristband also provides an affordable alternative (two bands cost as little as $12.99), to expensive adjustable acupressure bracelets like the Reliefband.

         Jacqueline Darna, working Mom and CEO of NoMo Nausea, is gleeful that her invention has been able to help so many who struggle with this medical ailment. "I'm glad that air sickness sufferers no longer have to limit themselves to slower forms of transportation," Darna said. "I'm also happy that kids and pregnant women now have a safe and natural alternative to harsh pharmaceuticals."

         NoMo Nausea is rapidly expanding across the globe, and it will soon be hitting the shelves of 6,000 CVS Pharmacies all over the United States. For more information about NoMo Nausea and its sister product NoMo Migraine, please visit https://nomonausea.com.

About NoMo Nausea

The NoMo Nausea band is the first and only natural way to stop nausea, vomiting and headaches instantly for adults and kids. This 3 in 1 stylish and waterproof wristband combines fast acting peppermint aromatherapy with long lasting acupressure to stop even the worst morning sickness, seasickness, chemotherapy nausea, migraines and more. NoMo Nausea is sold online at www.NoMoNausea.com, on Amazon.com, in pharmacies, natural stores, doctors' offices, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, dive shops nationwide and in airports exclusively at Stellar Partners, Inc. Newsstands.

Contact
Colter Lena
***@nomonausea.com
End
Source:
Email:***@nomonausea.com Email Verified
Tags:Air Sickness, Airplane, Nausea
Industry:Travel
Location:Tampa - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
NoMo Nausea PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share