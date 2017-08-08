Country(s)
Shamrock Financial Proud Title Sponsor of the 2017 ALS Charity Golf Tournament
The ALS golf tournament raises funds for the Rhode Island chapter of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Association. ALS is a neurodegenerative disease that progressively affects nerve cells in both the spinal cord and brain. It affects voluntary muscle movement, eventually resulting in death. This chapter was created in May 1990 to assist those people living with ALS as well as their caregivers. Proceeds cover many aspects in the fight against ALS, including research, advocacy, education, and community services.
The ALS golf tournament event took place at the elegant Wannamoisett Country Club. Located in Rumford, Rhode Island, the country club was founded in the early 1900s and has been ranked as the top golf course in Rhode Island. Even better, it offers tennis, swimming, as well as fine and casual dining. Wannamoisett was pleased to be the venue again for this incredible event.
This year's tournament featured a four person Texas scramble, a gourmet deli lunch and reception, an elegant dinner, raffle, plus live and silent auctions. In all, this tournament raised more than $61,000 for ALS!
Shamrock Financial was proud is be the title sponsor for this tournament. Shalimar Albanese, Director of Marketing and Client Delight, stated, "It is such a privilege to be able to host members of the local Rumford community and supporters of ALS in the annual ALS golf tournament. We are thrilled to be able to play at such an amazing golf course and work with the fantastic staff and volunteers. Thank you to everyone who made this day a success."
