 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
141312111098


Shamrock Financial Proud Title Sponsor of the 2017 ALS Charity Golf Tournament

 
1 2
22nd ALS Annual Golf Tournament
22nd ALS Annual Golf Tournament
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Shamrock Financial was the proud title sponsor of the 22nd annual golf tournament for the Rhode Island chapter of the ALS association.

The ALS golf tournament raises funds for the Rhode Island chapter of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Association. ALS is a neurodegenerative disease that progressively affects nerve cells in both the spinal cord and brain. It affects voluntary muscle movement, eventually resulting in death. This chapter was created in May 1990 to assist those people living with ALS as well as their caregivers. Proceeds cover many aspects in the fight against ALS, including research, advocacy, education, and community services.

The ALS golf tournament event took place at the elegant Wannamoisett Country Club. Located in Rumford, Rhode Island, the country club was founded in the early 1900s and has been ranked as the top golf course in Rhode Island. Even better, it offers tennis, swimming, as well as fine and casual dining. Wannamoisett was pleased to be the venue again for this incredible event.

This year's tournament featured a four person Texas scramble, a gourmet deli lunch and reception, an elegant dinner, raffle, plus live and silent auctions. In all, this tournament raised more than $61,000 for ALS!

Shamrock Financial was proud is be the title sponsor for this tournament. Shalimar Albanese, Director of Marketing and Client Delight, stated, "It is such a privilege to be able to host members of the local Rumford community and supporters of ALS in the annual ALS golf tournament. We are thrilled to be able to play at such an amazing golf course and work with the fantastic staff and volunteers. Thank you to everyone who made this day a success."

About Shamrock Financial

Founded in 1989, Shamrock Financial is a privately owned direct mortgage lender licensed in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, New York, Maine, Virginia, and Florida.

End
Source:Shamrock Financial Corp
Email:***@shamrockfinancial.com Email Verified
Tags:Mortgage, Home Purchase, Refinance, Als, Golf
Industry:Finance, Home, Mortgage
Location:East Providence - Rhode Island - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Shamrock Financial Corporation News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share