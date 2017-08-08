 
Thiel College graduate to lead Disability Resource Center

Thiel College alumna Clarissa Arbuckle '11 has been appointed coordinator of the Disability Resource Center at Thiel, a leading liberal arts college in northwest Pennsylvania.
 
 
GREENVILLE, Pa. - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Clarissa Arbuckle '11 has been appointed the coordinator of the Disability Resource Center at Thiel College, a leading liberal arts college in northwest Pennsylvania.

Arbuckle graduated from Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/) in 2011, attended Yale Divinity School and completed her Master of Arts in college counseling from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania in May. She is a nationally certified counselor. Arbuckle also serves as the assistant director of the Thiel College Career Development Center.

About 15 percent of Thiel College's students sought services through the Disability Resource Center last year, according to statistics from the office. Arbuckle said she is anticipating similar numbers for this academic year. The office works with students with physical, psychological and medical disabilities. First-year students arrive for Welcome Weekend on Aug. 25, and the remainder of the student population returns Aug. 27.

"Clarissa has proven to be a valuable resource for our students in the Career Development Center," Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the College Liz Frombgen, Ph.D., said. "In this role, she will promote inclusion within the campus community and provide disability awareness information to the campus community. Clarissa will be an outstanding advocate for our students with disabilities. She will make sure they have equal access to Thiel College's educational, social and cultural opportunities."

About Thiel College

Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/) is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors, 25 varsity sports, and an 11:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements. Coeducational from its beginnings, the College celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2016 and remains committed to combining tradition with innovation.

