Thiel College graduate to lead Disability Resource Center
Thiel College alumna Clarissa Arbuckle '11 has been appointed coordinator of the Disability Resource Center at Thiel, a leading liberal arts college in northwest Pennsylvania.
Arbuckle graduated from Thiel College
About 15 percent of Thiel College's students sought services through the Disability Resource Center last year, according to statistics from the office. Arbuckle said she is anticipating similar numbers for this academic year. The office works with students with physical, psychological and medical disabilities. First-year students arrive for Welcome Weekend on Aug. 25, and the remainder of the student population returns Aug. 27.
"Clarissa has proven to be a valuable resource for our students in the Career Development Center," Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the College Liz Frombgen, Ph.D., said. "In this role, she will promote inclusion within the campus community and provide disability awareness information to the campus community. Clarissa will be an outstanding advocate for our students with disabilities. She will make sure they have equal access to Thiel College's educational, social and cultural opportunities."
Thiel College
