Greenhouse and Interview Schedule Partner to Streamline Scheduling New integration supercharges recruiters and coordinators by simplifying interview scheduling and putting an end to manual "Calendar Tetris."



Emily Zahuta, head of recruiting at Segment, recently remarked on the new partnership that, "my coordinators spend less time scheduling and more time tackling core projects and building new skills. It keeps them engaged and makes our team more efficient." Interview Schedule unlocks resources for high impact activities like candidate experience improvements, diversity efforts, and sourcing.



"Interview Schedule is built exactly for my needs. It has saved me so many hours a week, and now I can focus more time on giving our candidate the best experience!" exclaimed Cari Wellstone, a recruiting coordinator at LendUp. The Greenhouse-Interview Schedule integration enables Cari and other recruiters and coordinators to easily line up their interviewers' calendars, send meeting invites, and sync those interviews with their ATS all from one place.



"Greenhouse is always looking for ways to help our customers cut down on the time they spend on arduous administrative tasks such as scheduling, and Interview Schedule does exactly that," said Dane Hurtubise, VP of Platform & Partnerships at Greenhouse.



"We're thrilled to partner with the amazing team at Greenhouse to deliver the best scheduling experience for recruiting teams around the world," said Will Laufer, CEO of Interview Schedule.



For more information about the partnership and integration visit https://interviewschedule.com.



About Interview Schedule:



Interview Schedule streamlines recruiting operations. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Interview Schedule partners with leading recruiting teams like Segment, LendingHome, and Cloudflare. For more information about the company and product, visit https://interviewschedule.com.



About Greenhouse:



Greenhouse Software designs tools that help companies source, interview, hire and onboard the right talent. Headquartered in New York City with an office in San Francisco, Greenhouse was founded by Daniel Chait and Jon Stross. Recognized as the 2017 Best Place to Work in the U.S. by Glassdoor, the Greenhouse team currently works with over 2,000 of the world's most innovative people-driven companies, including Sony, Airbnb, Slack, TIME Inc. and more. To learn more or request a demo, visit greenhouse.io.



