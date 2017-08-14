News By Tag
Acquis Capital Publishes Second Quarter 2017 -- OTC MicroCap M&A Report
Second Quarter 2017 -- OTC MicroCap M&A Report Examines M&A Announcements Made By MicroCap Public Companies Listed on the OTCQX, OTCQB, and OTCPINK
The report explores merger & acquisition activity among microcap public companies listed on the OTCQX, OTCQB, or OTCPINK. Microcaps listed on the OTC Markets announced 184 M&A transactions in the second quarter of 2017. Those 184 transactions had a combined value of over $838 million.
Average individual transaction value for the quarter was $15 million. In Q2, average disclosed purchase consideration consisted of 48% cash, 47% stock and 5% seller debt.
In addition to the OTC Microcap M&A Report, Acquis published their 'Second Quarter 2017 -- Listed Microcap M&A Report'. The Listed Microcap M&A Report examines second quarter merger & acquisition activity among microcap public companies listed on the NASDAQ, NYSE, and NYSE American (f/k/a: NYSE Mkt).
View the Second Quarter 2017 -- OTC Microcap M&A Report here: http://www.acquiscapital.com/
About Acquis Capital, LLC:
Acquis Capital is a private investment firm that specializes in acquisition and project finance. For more information please visit: http://www.acquiscapital.com/
This press release and all of its contents are for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an offer to buy or sell any securities or as an offer to transact. Nothing in this press release should be considered financial, legal, or tax advice.
