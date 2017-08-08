 
See what real clients are saying about Amazing Lash Studio in Wayne , NJ

 
 
Amazing Lash Studio
Amazing Lash Studio
 
WAYNE, N.J. - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Amazing Lash Studio is an eyelash extensions franchise with 152 current locations, 25 coming soon and 112 future sites. ALS Continues to revolutionize the eyelash extension market by elevating the experience and making contemporary, semi-permanent lash styles more convenient and affordable than ever before, in a beautiful, comfortable, retail studio environment.

How better to learn about what we do at Amazing Lash than to read what real clients are saying about us. Why is Amazing Lash Studio different? Why do people keep coming back to the studio? Why are they referring friends? We listen to our clients to better ourselves, our brand, and our studios. This is just a compilation of some of the reasons why people love Amazing Lash Studio. Taken from Facebook and Google + reviews from our clients.

"I had a full set done, and my experience was amazing!! Girls at the front desk were SUPER nice and knowledgeable. I have been getting eyelash extensions for years, but it was my first time at Amazing Lash so I did have some questions. I explained what I was looking for and they were able to get me set up with the perfect set! Everything was super clean and I left sooo happy!! Love the way they came out! I was really happy with the set and my visit there that I signed up for a membership as well..great deal!"

"My stylist is fantastic! She was very accommodating to me whenever I needed a break and extremely friendly. My lashes are phenomenal! I got the Gorgeous look with Medium lashes. (Will post picture shortly) The staff was professional and friendly. I did not feel pressured in purchasing any products or sessions which is always nice. Thank you, Amazing Lash Studio, for the great experience and making me look flawless!"

"I got my lashes done on Saturday and I am completely in love with them. Cheyenna was my lash stylist and she was so sweet and made my lashes look so amazing. The place is so clean and so welcoming. The front desk girls were so helpful and sweet. I can't wait to go back!"

"Have to leave an Amazing Review. Not only was I greeted by the sweetest women when I first walked in, but my entire experience was awesome. I felt pampered & beautiful start to finish. Hailey did my lashes and they came out so natural & stunning - I'm in love. I recommend this salon to ANYONE looking for a new lash look! I'll definitely be back".

Check more about Amazing Lash Studio Wayne on http://bit.ly/ALSWayne

Andrea Charge Media Group
***@chargemediagroup.com
