Who Represents You in Today's Real Estate Market?
Martino Realty of Staten Island Gives You The Inside Scoop !
In today's market buyers who aren't educated in real estate will try to go around realtors and research homes for themselves. The misconception is that buyers will avoid the realtor's fees by going directly through the listing agent when in reality they work for the seller only.
The benefit of hiring a local realtor is that they can advocate on your behalf, negotiate and educate. At Martino Realty in Staten Island, they will walk a home buyer through a training of "Home buying 101". Clearly define what you'd like and need in a home and they will research one until they find the best match.
They are committed to providing you with the specialized real estate service you deserve. As an informed buyer or seller, they will help you make the best decision of your life, by keeping you up to date on trends in the market place.
They are committed to providing you with the specialized real estate service you deserve.
