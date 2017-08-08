 
News By Tag
* Homes For Sale
* Home Buying
* Real Estate Staten Island
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Staten Island
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
141312111098


Who Represents You in Today's Real Estate Market?

Martino Realty of Staten Island Gives You The Inside Scoop !
 
 
Martino Realty Staten Island,New York
Martino Realty Staten Island,New York
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Let's be honest, when it comes to home buying and selling a house everyone wants to win, financially speaking.

In today's market buyers who aren't educated in real estate will try to go around realtors and research homes for themselves.  The misconception is that buyers will avoid the realtor's fees by going directly through the listing agent when in reality they work for the seller only.

The benefit of hiring a local realtor is that they can advocate on your behalf, negotiate and educate. At Martino Realty in Staten Island, they will walk a home buyer through a training of "Home buying 101". Clearly define what you'd like and need in a home and they will research one until they find the best match.

They are committed to providing you with the specialized real estate service you deserve. As an informed buyer or seller, they will help you make the best decision of your life, by keeping you up to date on trends in the market place.

If you'd like to find out more information about Martino Realty and what they can do for you visit their website at http://martino-realty.com or call them at (718) 608-9400 today!

Contact
Martino Realty
***@martino-realty.com
End
Source:
Email:***@martino-realty.com Email Verified
Tags:Homes For Sale, Home Buying, Real Estate Staten Island
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Staten Island - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Martino Realty PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share