FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers Ranked #156 by Inc. 5000

FYZICAL is Among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, and is the Fastest Growing Healthcare Franchise in the World!

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers

Media Contact

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers

Joseph L. Loewy – Director, Public Relations

0019412105634

jloewy@fyzical.com FYZICAL Therapy & Balance CentersJoseph L. Loewy – Director, Public Relations0019412105634

End

-- Headquartered in Sarasota, FL, franchise organization FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers was ranked #156 by Inc. 5000, well inside the Inc. 500. To make the Inc. 500, companies must have grown at least ten-fold over the past three years. During a stretch when the economy only grew by 6.7 percent, most companies could only dream of such success.This achievement puts FYZICAL in rarefied company, amongst America's fastest-growing private companies, who influence markets, redefine business through disruptive innovation, and drive technological advancements. Businesses found in the 2017 Inc. 500 are champions of the U.S. economy. This list contains businesses who overturn conventional thinking, harness power from sustainable resources, and (in the case of the No. 156, FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers) exercise and heal the body and the mind.How the 2017 Inc. 500 Companies Were SelectedThe Inc. 5000 lists the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the nation. The Inc. 500 are the top 500 companies on that list. This list measures revenue growth over a three-year period. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent--not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies--as of December 31, 2016. Revenue listed in the company profiles is for calendar year 2016. Employee counts are as of December 31, 2016, and include all employees receiving benefits.How FYZICAL Got HereFYZICAL is the fastest growing franchise in healthcare, rising to the 6th largest physical therapy company in the United States, since 2013. FYZICAL has grown to 249 locations (approximately 30 under construction), across 36 states, with 71 joining FYZICAL just this year! FYZICAL franchisees are experiencing tremendous success, while providing an unmatched quality of service to previously unserved or underserved patients. FYZICAL's franchisees are helping patients love their lives again.FYZICAL CEO, Jim Abrams is leading changes to the healthcare industry. "The winners in the future are those of us that can prevent people from breaking down. We already prevent people from falling. Prevention is key." Coined by Abrams, P.I.B.E.T. is the driving force behind FYZICAL's WellCare approach to improving and extending the lives of their patients. In addition to helping and healing patients, FYZICAL saved Medicare and Insurance Companies over $100 million, in 2016 alone, by preventing life-threatening falls.Only throughcan FYZICAL stop the body from breaking down,to preemptively identify problems, changeto reduce the highest costs to healthcare,patients about proper nutrition and exercise, and through integration ofto advance the efficiency and power of healing patients.Abrams added, "It's no longer just repairing a patient's injury; it's about providing health and wellness programs that reduce the chance of injury occurring in the first place, and improving a patient's overall health. This is what consumers want, and this is the direction healthcare is going."About FYZICALFYZICAL is the world's fastest growing healthcare franchise. FYZICAL is helping private practice owners achieve phenomenal success in the new age of healthcare and into the future, while remaining 100% independently owned with a revolutionary business model. From advanced balance therapies to medically-based fitness programs, patient referral systems, management strategies and marketing tools to generate additional lines of revenue, FYZICAL is helping private practice physical therapists, audiologists, otolaryngologists, neurologists and financiers secure their future. FYZICAL...Spelled Different Because We Are Different!To find out more about FYZICAL, or to request information on franchise opportunities: