FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers Ranked #156 by Inc. 5000
FYZICAL is Among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, and is the Fastest Growing Healthcare Franchise in the World!
This achievement puts FYZICAL in rarefied company, amongst America's fastest-growing private companies, who influence markets, redefine business through disruptive innovation, and drive technological advancements. Businesses found in the 2017 Inc. 500 are champions of the U.S. economy. This list contains businesses who overturn conventional thinking, harness power from sustainable resources, and (in the case of the No. 156, FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers) exercise and heal the body and the mind.
How the 2017 Inc. 500 Companies Were Selected
The Inc. 5000 lists the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the nation. The Inc. 500 are the top 500 companies on that list. This list measures revenue growth over a three-year period. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent--
How FYZICAL Got Here
FYZICAL is the fastest growing franchise in healthcare, rising to the 6th largest physical therapy company in the United States, since 2013. FYZICAL has grown to 249 locations (approximately 30 under construction)
FYZICAL CEO, Jim Abrams is leading changes to the healthcare industry. "The winners in the future are those of us that can prevent people from breaking down. We already prevent people from falling. Prevention is key." Coined by Abrams, P.I.B.E.T. is the driving force behind FYZICAL's WellCare approach to improving and extending the lives of their patients. In addition to helping and healing patients, FYZICAL saved Medicare and Insurance Companies over $100 million, in 2016 alone, by preventing life-threatening falls.
Only through Prevention can FYZICAL stop the body from breaking down, Intervention to preemptively identify problems, change Behavior to reduce the highest costs to healthcare, Educate patients about proper nutrition and exercise, and through integration of Technology to advance the efficiency and power of healing patients.
Abrams added, "It's no longer just repairing a patient's injury; it's about providing health and wellness programs that reduce the chance of injury occurring in the first place, and improving a patient's overall health. This is what consumers want, and this is the direction healthcare is going."
About FYZICAL
FYZICAL is the world's fastest growing healthcare franchise. FYZICAL is helping private practice owners achieve phenomenal success in the new age of healthcare and into the future, while remaining 100% independently owned with a revolutionary business model. From advanced balance therapies to medically-based fitness programs, patient referral systems, management strategies and marketing tools to generate additional lines of revenue, FYZICAL is helping private practice physical therapists, audiologists, otolaryngologists, neurologists and financiers secure their future. FYZICAL...Spelled Different Because We Are Different!
