Applications being accepted for substitute teachers, paraprofessionals and more
The application must be completed online and takes about 45 to 60 minutes to complete, however the process does not have to be finished in one sitting. The application, guidelines and directions can be found on the AJUSD website under Departments/
For more information call 480-982-1110, ext. 2047.
About AJUSD:
The Apache Junction Unified School District serves 4,000 students in a 217-square mile area that includes the City of Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Peralta Trail, Queen Valley and the unincorporated areas of the Superstition Mountain foothills. Formed in 1952, the K-12 district provides a quality education to its students and is proud of the variety of educational programs offered. AJUSD has a reputation for innovative approaches to education. The guiding philosophy of the school district is to put all students in the best position to succeed academically, emotionally and physically. Committed to low teacher/student ratios and individualized instruction, the focus of AJUSD is centered on a 'College Readiness For All' curriculum for every student in every grade. For more information call 480-982-1110, or visit www.ajusd.org or www.facebook.com/
Sally Marks
