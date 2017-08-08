News By Tag
Lithium Light Studios Earns BBB Accreditation
Lithium Light Studios: Committed to BBB's Standards of Trust!
Receiving BBB Accreditation is an honor, as Accredited Businesses must meet and maintain BBB's Standards of Trust, a comprehensive set of policies, procedures and best practices representing trustworthiness in the marketplace. The standards call for building trust, embodying integrity, advertising honestly and telling the truth, being transparent, honoring promises, being responsive and safeguarding privacy. Businesses that meet your BBB's high standards are invited to apply for Accreditation. Applicants then undergo a review process and ultimate approval by your BBB's Board of Directors. According to Princeton Research, seven in ten consumers say they are more likely to buy from a company designated as a BBB Accredited Business.
"We are proud to have met the Greater Houston BBB's high standards, and are excited to be part of an organization that exists so consumers and businesses alike have an unbiased source to guide them on matters of trust," said Lithium Light Studios' owner, Mary Serina. "We value building trust with our customers and our Accreditation gives our customers confidence in our commitment to maintaining high ethical standards of conduct." Lithium Light Studios believes that for any organization to excel in today's environment, it's critical to be fully committed to excellence. The acknowledgement by the Greater Houston BBB aligns with and supports efforts of providing superior service in the marketplace.
About Lithium Light Studios: Lithium Light Studios provides professional photography, video production, graphic design, and advertising services to the Greater Houston community. Its team of multidisciplinary artists blend creativity, experience, and technical knowledge to produce high-impact imagery, graphics, and video. Lithium Light Studios focuses on helping Houston businesses, large or small, thrive and grow through meaningful marketing campaigns supported by stunning photography, thoughtful textual content, and creative design. Please visit https://www.llstudios.com for more information about Lithium Light Studios.
About the Better Business Bureau: The Greater Houston and South Texas Better Business Bureau is the leader in advancing marketplace trust. The BBB is an unbiased nonprofit organization that sets and upholds high standards for fair and honest business behavior. Businesses that earn BBB Accreditation contractually agree and adhere to the organization's high standards of ethical business behavior. Your BBB provides objective advice, free business BBB Reliability ReportsTM and charity BBB Wise Giving ReportsTM, and educational information on topics affecting marketplace trust. To further promote trust, your BBB also offers complaint and dispute resolution support for consumers and businesses when there is difference in viewpoints. The first BBB was founded in 1912. Today, 125 BBBs serve communities across the U.S. and Canada, evaluating and monitoring more than four million local and national businesses and charities. Please visit http://www.bbb.org for more information about your BBB and Lithium Light Studios' accreditation.
