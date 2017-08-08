ABA Journal Recognizes Christopher J. Berry of the Elder Care Firm Among its Top 10% Attorneys

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Legal

• Retirement

• Family Industry:

• Family Location:

• Brighton - Michigan - US

Contact

Christopher Berry

(888) 390-4360

chris@cjberrygroup.com Christopher Berry(888) 390-4360

End

-- Attorney Christopher J. Berry of the Elder Care Firm has earned one more laurel for his famed legal services for the elderly. He has been named by the renowned ABA Journal as a top 10% attorney and lawyer of distinction.The ABA Journal is the flagship publication of the American Bar Association. Christopher J. Berry, Esq., CELA, is the only Certified Elder Law Attorney in Livingston County, and one of only 17 in Michigan. He has also to his credit the distinction of being the second youngest lawyer to become a Certified Elder Law Attorney, known as the gold standard of this field, putting him in the top 0.1% of all attorneys for estate planning and elder law.The Elder Care Firm run by Chris Berry is known in the US as a top estate planning and elder law firm, having won a host of awards and recognition for its pioneering work in aid of Michigan seniors, veterans and their families. Apart from Elder law, the firm focuses on Medicaid planning to ensure timely benefits are obtained, retirement planning to get the best advantage of tax deferred plans, and estate planning, which allows everyone to create a suitable property plan for the future.Chris Berry has also done significant work for veterans' benefits, and his was one of the first VA accredited elder law attorneys in Michigan. His work in this field has been featured in the National Academy of Elder Attorneys journal. As a sought after speaker and write on elder law issues, Chris Berry is devoted to furthering the cause of long term care and asset protection. The Elder Law Firm has thus created the Castle Trust Plan for protection against lawsuits and taking care of long-term costs.The recognition by the ABA Journal underscores the important work that Attorney Christopher J. Berry has been involved with throughout his professional career. Berry has been recognized by Avvo, an unbiased and well-known attorney's national ranking system, and the Spirit of Detroit award for his efforts on behalf of the community of Metro-Detroit are rating other recognitions 10/10. For more information, please visit: www.michiganestateplanning.comFor all media inquiries please contact: Linda Zimmermann with Advantage Media Solutions, LLC, theadvantagemediasolutions@gmail.com