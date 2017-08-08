HempMy Pet Signs with Chewy.com, the Nation's Largest and Fastest Growing Online Pet Store

Chewy.com, the nation's largest online pet store owning 54% of online pet product sales, now offers its customers high quality, organic CBD products from Colorado-based HempMy Pet.

-- HempMy Pet, a division of HM Health LLC, based in Boulder County, CO, today announces its expansion into Chewy.com. Chewy is one of the country's fastest-growing e-commerce sites and was recently sold to PetSmart in April 2017 for $3.35 billion, the largest e-commerce acquisition in history.Products, including the 1 fl. oz bottle of Certified Organic Hemp Seed Oil and 5 fl. oz jar of Certified Organic Coconut Oil, are infused with full-spectrum hemp extract, derived from organically grown Colorado hemp, rich in cannabinoid (CBD) and terpene compounds, and will be sold on Chewy.com. These will be among the first CBD infused products the retail giant has ever sold."We are excited to be one of the first hemp-extract brands to be featured by Chewy.com. The opportunities that its platform brings allow us to showcase the benefits of our products to more than 5 million Chewy.com customers and their pets," says HempMy Pet Founder and CEO Marc Brannigan. "Bringing organic hemp supplements made from the highest quality ingredients to a large audience of pet owners is our mission and Chewy.com embraces what we are trying to achieve," he adds.HempMy Pet's hemp extract products are specially formulated as a daily dietary supplement for pets of all ages and sizes and have been gaining ground since the company's launch last year. Month-over-month sales have been increasing on the company's website, on Amazon, internationally and via wholesale to retailers and veterinarians. HempMy Pet products are currently available throughout the U.S. and in Canada, Australia, South Africa and the U.K.In addition to research concerning the benefits of cannabinoid compounds, Brannigan chalks up the growing popularity to the quality of ingredients from which the products are made, along with overwhelmingly positive response from customers. HempMy Pet products are plant based, vegan, gluten free, non-GMO, cruelty free and made with human-grade ingredients, and contain no fillers, additives, synthetic ingredients, flavoring or coloring. "People want to know what is in their pet's food and being transparent about our ingredients and process is crucial. This is especially true when we're talking about products for health and wellbeing," Brannigan says.Research has shown that hemp extract with naturally occurring cannabinoid compounds may be helpful in treating or relieving symptoms of inflammation or certain neurological conditions in humans and animals alike. In February 2016, the Journal of the American Holistic Veterinary Medical Association (AHVMA) published a report from the Colorado State University of Veterinary Medicine, Department of Clinical Sciences. In that study, 64.3% of dog owners reported that the positive impact from hemp products was highest for relief of pain. Also, 50% of dog owners reported that hemp products helped their pets with sleep and relief from anxiety. For cats, the areas felt to be most positively impacted by hemp products were relief from pain (66%), reduction of inflammation (56.3%), and help with sleep (44%).• Certified Organic Hemp Seed Oil Infused with Organically Grown Colorado Hemp Extract - 250 mg (1 fl. oz. bottle)• Certified Organic Hemp Seed Oil Infused with Organically Grown Colorado Hemp Extract - 1000 mg (1 fl. oz. bottle)• Certified Organic Coconut Oil Infused with Organically Grown Colorado Hemp Extract - 100 mg (5 fl. oz. jar)• Certified Organic Coconut Oil Infused with Organically Grown Colorado Hemp Extract - 500 mg (5 fl. oz. jar)HempMy Pet products are available online at www.hempmypet.com and onwww.amazon.com. The company also is in discussion with leading natural product retailers and holistic veterinarians. For wholesale inquiries please contact sales@hempmypet.com.This information has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Consult your veterinarian if exceeding suggested use or if your pet shows signs of adverse reaction. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.HM Health LLC, manufacturer of HempMy Pet, is a vertically integrated hemp products company that was founded in 2016 and located in Boulder County, CO, with farms and greenhouses along Colorado's Front Range. Using its own proprietary strain of hemp, HempMy Pet offers pet owners premium quality, organically grown botanical products for cats, dogs, horses and other pets. Visit www.hempmypet.com.