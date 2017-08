The 2nd Annual International Powder Fest Hits Houston!

The event coined as "The Most Diverse Color Festival in the World" takes place in Houston on August 19th 8pm-2am at Viking Ranch

-- WalletHub named Houston as one of the top 10 most diverse cities in America. The International Powder Fest Houston (IPFH), called "The Most Diverse Color Festival in the World," chose Houston as the ideal setting to reflect the event's theme and mission. This annual celebration of diversity consists of six different parties, plus colored powder and paint, in one massive event all set to the beats of myriad genres of music from Caribbean to African, Soca, Hip Hop, Latino, EDM, Desi, and more. The event is aimed at being a unifying force of cultures, music, and patrons to spread peace, love, and happiness in the form of color.Event officials will hand out 2,000 plus pounds of environmentally-safe powder and glow paint for attendees to express themselves freely in bright, bold color. The evening kicks off with a dance experience featuring top international DJ's from around the world, a variety of cultural foods, and multiple attractions from event vendors, and complimentary HIV testing by Harris County Public Health. Last year's festival brought out hundreds of attendees and garnered favorable media coverage citywide.Color festivals and runs have grown to popularity across America inspired by the ancient Holi festival, also known as the "festival of colours" or the "festival of love," celebrated in India and Nepal. Millions of attendees fill the streets to decorate one another with color dyed products. Holi signifies the victory of good over evil, as well as a festive day to meet new people, laugh and play, forgive past hurts, and repair broken relationships.IPFH is hosted by The Socialites Marketing Group and sponsored in part by Bud Light, Mike Calvert Toyota and UniCare EMS, LLC. A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to benefit a local nonprofit, The Caribbean American Heritage Foundation of Texas, a 501(c)(3) organization."The IPFH mission is to support the city of Houston by fostering unity and giving back to an organization doing charitable work," said The Socialites Marketing Group president, David Albert. "Last year's event had a huge turnout with great energy and diverse attendees from across the city coming together for a common purpose. We have expanded for 2017 with not only colored powder but also glow paint and other surprises. This year's event will be bigger, better, and brighter!"For more event information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, or to purchase tickets, visit www.intlpowderfest.com