News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The 2nd Annual International Powder Fest Hits Houston!
The event coined as "The Most Diverse Color Festival in the World" takes place in Houston on August 19th 8pm-2am at Viking Ranch
Event officials will hand out 2,000 plus pounds of environmentally-
Color festivals and runs have grown to popularity across America inspired by the ancient Holi festival, also known as the "festival of colours" or the "festival of love," celebrated in India and Nepal. Millions of attendees fill the streets to decorate one another with color dyed products. Holi signifies the victory of good over evil, as well as a festive day to meet new people, laugh and play, forgive past hurts, and repair broken relationships.
IPFH is hosted by The Socialites Marketing Group and sponsored in part by Bud Light, Mike Calvert Toyota and UniCare EMS, LLC. A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to benefit a local nonprofit, The Caribbean American Heritage Foundation of Texas, a 501(c)(3) organization.
"The IPFH mission is to support the city of Houston by fostering unity and giving back to an organization doing charitable work," said The Socialites Marketing Group president, David Albert. "Last year's event had a huge turnout with great energy and diverse attendees from across the city coming together for a common purpose. We have expanded for 2017 with not only colored powder but also glow paint and other surprises. This year's event will be bigger, better, and brighter!"
When: August 19, 2017
Where: Viking Ranch, 1600 Fellows Rd., Houston, Texas 77047
Time: 8 pm - 2 am
For more event information, partnership/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse