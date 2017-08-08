Featuring a Star Studded Line-Up, Troyton Music, 21st Hapilos Celebrates Billboard Success

End

-- Featuring a Star Studded Line-Up, Troyton Music, 21st Hapilos Celebrates Billboard SuccessWorldwide - It is few and far in between that a reggae or dancehall compilation charts billboard, but when it does, it is celebrated in unison, not only by fans, but by the various artists featured. The latest to hit the charts is the "True Emotions Riddim", produced by renowned billboard charting producer Troyton Music.Topping the iTunes top 10 reggae chart upon it's release, "True Emotions Riddim" is now #13 on billboard. The star studded line-up features some of the genre's most celebrated artists such as the legendary Beres Hammond, stars I-Octane, Mavado, Tarrus Riley, Jahmiel, Alaine, Christopher Martin, Jah Cure, Bugle, Charly Black, Lutan Fyah, Deep Jahi and rising recording artist Theron."I'm feeling overwhelmed by everything that's happening, from the song that I produced for Mavado "Unchanging Love" that was featured on DJ Khaled #1 album, that i produced, to top iTunes reggae chart when it was released. It was such a great feeling, and the response has been great, because of the lineup. I have been working 3 years on the project, it is really special to me and I am glad that it is also to others, It's a wonderful feeling." stated Troyton.The talented producer speaking on the riddim entering billboard added, "Entering the billboard at 13, it was expected but not expected. Sometimes you put your heart into but it doesn't do as well for some reason. But I like to humble myself and let my work speak for itself and just wait. Even after Khaled chose "Unchaining Love" out of 5 or 6 songs that was sent to him, and I knew it was going on the album, and I signed the contract. I still didn't get excited until I saw the track listing, even after that I waited. I played it over and over. So knowing that this is a compilation, this isn't an album. It's straight its great, it's awesome, it's a blessing".When asked what contributed to the success of this release, President of 21st Hapilos Kelly Dudley stated "Firstly Troyton Music delivered a truly great product. The riddim is great, it features A-list artists and the production quality is exceptional. But also, 21st Hapilos since the beginning of the year has totally revamped and reorganized itself into a much better and much more effective company. We have gotten rid of a lot of baggage and upgraded our management staff. We have also assembled a great team of people who is doing an excellent job in getting our content to places that was beyond our reach before, and we have formed new relationships and partnership with entities in key markets throughout the world that is now pushing our content like never before."Distributed by 21st Hapilos Digital, "True Emotions Riddim" is available on all major online digital platforms.